Linux-ready 3.5-inch SBC can load Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000

Ibase has launched a 3.5-inch “IB918” SBC that runs Ubuntu or Windows on an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 and offers 2x GbE, SATA III via M.2, and up to four simultaneous displays via 2x HDMI 2.0a, eDP, and LVDS.



Ibase previewed its IB918 back in April in conjunction with the release of AMD’s the Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC. In announcing the release of this 3.5-inch SBC, the company as revealed that it can also run the earlier, more advanced Ryzen Embedded V1000, supporting both Ubuntu and Windows 10.







Customers can choose among the quad-core V1605B (IB918F-1605) and the dual-core V1202B (IB918F-1202), R1606G (IB918F-1606G), and R1505G (IB918F-1505G), which are detailed in the charts below. Like the V1000, the R1000 is a 14nm-fabricated SoC with essentially the same Zen CPU and Vega GPU cores. Although the R1000 lacks the ability to drive 4x independent [email protected] displays, as seen on the V1000, it does similarly support triple 4K displays, which is all that is possible on the IB918.

Since the two V1000 SoCs are the two lower end models, all four processors supported here have relatively low 12-25W TDPs. Applications are said to include panel PC, kiosk, POS, medical display and industrial scenarios.







The IB918 supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400, including ECC RAM. It exploits the power of the high-end Vega GPU with dual HDMI 2.0A ports with 4K support plus a 4K-ready eDP interface and HD-ready, 24-bit LVDS. There are dual Intel I211AT driven GbE ports and 4x USB 3.0 ports, which are now called USB 3.1 in the new wackydoodle USB naming scheme. (We cannot blame Ibase here for confusingly listing them as both USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 because that is sort of true.)The IB918 is further equipped with a RS232/422/485 DB9 COM port, as well as internal connections including 3x RS232, USB 2.0, and 4-in/4-out DIO. You also get a Realtek ALC269Q-VC3-GR audio interface and a class-D amplifier, as well as a Fintek F81964D-I I/O chip, a watchdog, HW monitoring, and TPM 2.0 security.There’s a SATA III interface via an M.2 M-Key expansion slot plus two more user-accessible M.2 sockets. The second M-Key socket is a 2280-ready interface that supports NVMe storage. There’a also an E-Key 2230 with CNVi support.The 147 x 102mm board has a 12VDC input with consumption ranging from 2.34A to 2.55A, depending on the SoC model. The SBC supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with “90% ( [email protected] °C)” humidity resistance. A heatsink with fan and heatspreader are optional.



The IB918 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s IB918 announcement and product page.