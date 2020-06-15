Linux-ready, 3.5-inch Coffee Lake SBC has four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports

Advantech’s 3.5-inch “MIO-5393” SBC ships with Ubuntu 18.04 and Win 10 images and an 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake-H CPU and offers triple display support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 2x M.2 slots.



Advantech has launched a semi-rugged 3.5-inch SBC that supports Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake/Refresh processors. The Linux-ready MIO-5393 shares some features with the company’s less feature-rich, 3.5-inch MIO-5373, which runs on 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. Applications include military defense micro-servers, AOI machines, passenger information systems, outdoor kiosks, railways, and factory environments.







MIO-5393, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like Commell’s 3.5-inch LE-37M , the Linux-ready, 146 x 102mm MIO-5393 supports Coffee Lake-H processors with lower 45W TDPs compared to the standard S-series, which are supported on Commell’s earlier LS-37L and Avalue’s similarly 3.5-inch ECM-CFS . (The Commell and Avalue SBCs were announced originally with 8th Gen parts, but all but the S-series based LS-37L now also support 9th Gen models.)

All three MIO-5393 models available for single-unit online sales use hexa-core processors. The most expensive SKU, starting at $1,545, incorporates an 8th Gen Xeon E-2276ME at 2.8GHz/4.5GHz with a 45W TDP and an Intel CM246 chipset. The 9th Gen SKUs include a $1,414 model with the 2.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-9850HE with 45W TDP and Intel QM370 chipset and a $1,407 model with a 1.9GHz/4.1GHz Core i7-9850HL and 25W TDP with the QM370. The datasheet also mentions an 8th Gen, quad-core, 2.5GHz/4.2GHz Core i5-8400H option.

The MIO-5393 can load up to 64GB DDR4 and supports storage on the M.2 B-key or optional M.2 M-key slot, which also supports NVMe. An M.2 E-key slot supports WiFi/BT and there are dual GbE ports. Triple displays are supported via 4K-ready DP and HDMI, as well as LVDS or eDP.







MIO-5393 portside view

(click image to enlarge)



The SBC supplies 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and a COM port along with internal interfaces including CAN. Advantech’s MIO connector provides optional I/O and communications modules.

The MIO-5393 product page and datasheet list a 0 to 60° operating range, and the press release suggests there may also be a -40 to 85°C model. Although this is probably available, overly enthusiastic marketing folk sometimes list the storage temperature rating as the operating temperature.

The SBC is touted for its Quadro Flow Cooling System (QFCS) thermal solution “for excellent temperature management.” The SBC ships with a standard heatsink, and the 45W models also offer a standard “silent” fan. The SBC provides 3.5 Grms vibration resistance and 40°C @ 95% relative humidity, non-condensing humidity tolerance.







MIO-5393 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Advantech supports the MIO-5393 with Win 10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS images accompanied by drivers and software APIs for the built-in iManager 3.0, a hardware/software platform based on Advantech’s EIO-201 embedded controller. The SBC supports Advantech’s optional WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn IoT device operations and management software, which monitors device health, provides real-time control over power on/off, and performs troubleshooting routines and OTA updates.

Specifications listed for the MIO-5393 include:

Processor — Intel 8th or 9th Gen “Coffee Lake-H” Xeon and Core processors

Memory — Up to 64GB DDR4 via 2x sockets at 2400MHz

Storage: 2x SATA III interfaces SATA available on M.2 B-key or optional, NVMe-ready M.2 M-key (see expansion below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I219 and I210)

Display/media: HDMI 1.4 port up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz DP 1.2 up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz Dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS up to 1920 x 1200 or optional eDP 1.4 at up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz Triple simultaneous display support Realtek ALC888S audio codec with Line-in and Line-out jacks and a mic interface

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) host ports 2x USB 2.0 RS232/422/485 COM port 2x 8-bit GPIO CANBus SMBus, I2C, LPC, fan, front-panel, inverter

Expansion: M.2 E-Key 2230 slot (PCIe x1, USB 2.0) for WiFi/BT M.2 B-Key 2280/3042 (PCIe Gen3 x2, SATA III, USB 2.0), optional swap-out for M.2 M-key 2280 (PCIe Gen3 x4, SATA III) with NVMe support MIO connector for 4x PCIe x1, USB 3.0 and 2.0, LPC, SMBus, line-out, power-on, reset modules

Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery; TPM 2.0; 2x LEDs; cables; heatsink; active cooler for 45W TDP, optional heatspreader; iManager 3.0; optional WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn

Power — 12V DC header (optional DC jack); ACPI power management

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C; a -40 to 85°C option may available

Other ruggedization — 3.5Grms vibration resistance; 95% relative humidity tolerance (non-condensing) at 40°C

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Images for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Windows 10



Further information

The MIO-5333 starts at $1,407 (see details above). More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement and product page, which has links to three shopping pages.