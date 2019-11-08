Linux powered panel PCs available in web display and HMI control panel models

Kontron’s IP65-protected “WP Web Panel” and “CP Control Panel” touchscreen computers are available in 7-, 10.1-, and 15.6-inch sizes and run Linux on an i.MX6. The Web Panel adds an optimized Chromium browser while the Control Panel adds isolated CAN and serial I/O.



Kontron doesn’t make many panel PCs, but it has just unveiled two fanless models with 7-, 10.1-, and 15.6-inch capactive touchscreens. The WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel run Yocto-based Linux an NXP’s i.MX6 Solo or Dual with their Cortex-A9 cores clocked to 800MHz. They have aluminium or optional stainless-steel frames with IP65 front-side protection and are intended for installation in control cabinets or consoles in industrial settings.







WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel display sizes

(click image to enlarge)



The WP Web Panel is meant to display visualizations of HTML5 content for applications such as building automation and infotainment. It features a “performance-optimized” browser based on Chromium or an optional slim Micro-Browser from iniNet , “which enables shortest reaction times for PLC controls with an integrated web server from CODESYS,” says Kontron.

The CP Control Panel adds several isolated fieldbus ports. It’s optionally available with the CODESYS Soft-PLC “to quickly and efficiently implement sophisticated automation and visualization solutions” for device or machine controls, as well as building automation. Both models supply the same IPS display choices with glossy glass surfaces, ranging from 1024 x 600 for the 7-incher to 1366 x 768 for the 15.6-inch model (see chart below).







WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel display specs

(click image to enlarge)



Both panel PCs are equipped with 1GB or 2GB of soldered DDR3L and 4GB to 16GB eMMC. You can choose between 512MB to 256MB of NAND or 1MB to 16MB NOR flash. The system is also equipped with 128KB to 512KB SRAM or up to 512KB FRAM. A microSD slot is also available.

Standard I/O includes 2x USB 2.0 host and up to 2x GbE ports. (Two ports are standard on the Control Panel but the second port is optional on the Web Panel.) Other interfaces include GPIO, HDMI, SPI, and I2C. The Control Panel adds CAN, RS485, and 2x RS-232 ports, all with isolation.

Both systems comply with EN 61000-6-2 (immunity) and EN 61000-6-4 (emission) protection from EMC and offer 10-year availability. The operating range is at 0 to 55°C, and there is 10%-90% @ 39°C, non-condensing humidity and up to 2000 meter altitude tolerance. The systems are powered by a 24V DC input.



Further information

The WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel appear to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and the WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel product pages.

Kontron is planning to release similar models with i.MX8 family processors in 2Q 2020.