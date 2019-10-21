Linux-powered NVR system offers up to eight PoE+ ports

SolidRun’s rugged “ClearFog GTR A385” NVR system runs Linux on a Marvell Armada A385 and offers 4x 90W PoE++ or 8x 30W PoE+ camera ports plus powered GbE PoE WAN and 2.5Gbps SFP+ ports, 3x mini-PCIe, and optional 2x SATA.



SolidRun announced a fanless network video recorder for indoor or outdoor surveillance and industrial infrastructure applications. The ClearFog GTR A385 is available in an unpriced S4 model and a $345 L8 model. Both provide 4x PoE++ Gigabit Ethernet ports for 90W Power-over-Ethernet control of cameras. The L8 model provides four more GbE/PoE ports that can be configured with the first four ports to alternatively support 8x 30W PoE+ (802.3bt) connections. All the ports are 802.3at/af/bt-compliant power sourcing equipment (PSE) ports with up to type 4 PoE support.







ClearFog GTR A385 L8

(click image to enlarge)







ClearFog GTR A385 diagram showing PoE PD and PSE support (left) and Marvell Armada A385 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



In addition to the 4x or 8x GbE PoE ports, both models offer a GbE WAN port with powered (PD) PoE support, enabling the system to draw power via Ethernet. This enables scenarios such as the one shown in the diagram below where one GTR A385 system can power multiple GTR A385 systems. You also get 1x or 2x up to 2.5Gbps, SFP+ optical networking cages, depending on conflicting citations (presumably, the second is optional).The ClearFog GTR A385 is part of SolidRun’s family of Linux-powered, Marvel Armada based networking boards and systems, including its ClearFog CX 8K SBC based on a quad-core Cortex-A72 Armada A8040. The new GTR A385 runs on an older, less powerful dual-core, Cortex-A9 Marvell Armada A385 (PDF) clocked at up to 1.3GHz. The system ships with Linux Kernel 4.4x or Ubuntu 16.04.

The ClearFog GTR A385 system that’s priced at $345 ships with 1GB DDR3L, but you can expand to up to 2GB. The system also provides 8GB eMMC. You can swap out two of the 3x mini-PCIe slots for 2x 7-pin SATA interfaces. The third mini-PCIe slot supports 4G LTE.







ClearFog GTR A385 S4 (left) and L8 board-level detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system is further equipped with a USB 3.0 port, a micro-USB serial debug port, and a GPIO header. Other features include LEDs, user push buttons, and a fan connector. There are 12V and 54V DC input headers on board, and there’s a 48-54V DC input jack “when PSE supported.”

The 177 x 110mm board is available with a rugged metal enclosure with ESD protection that boosts the dimensions to 253 x 132 x 32mm. Both the board and enclosed system support -40 to 85°C temperatures.



Further information

The ClearFog GTR A385 L8 is available for $345 with 1GB RAM. No pricing was available for the 2GB model or the presumably more affordable S4 model. More information may be found in SolidRun’s announcement as well as the product and shopping pages.

