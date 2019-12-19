Linux-driven module supports the highest-powered UltraScale+ models

iWave’s -40 to 85°C tolerant “iW-RainboW-G35M” module” runs Linux on Zynq UltraScale+ ZU11EG, ZU17EG, and ZU19EG models with high-end FPGAs along with 4GB Arm DDR4, 8GB PL DDR4, and 8GB to 128GB eMMC.



iWave has followed upon last year’s iW-RainboW-G30M with a larger compute module that similarly runs Linux on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The main difference is that instead of offering the EV UltraScale+ models, which feature simultaneous 4K video encode and decode, the new iW-RainboW-G35M offers the high-end versions of the EG family, providing the highest level of FPGA circuitry available on the platform.







iW-RainboW-G35M, front and back

The ZU11EG, ZU17EG, and ZU19EG SoCs supported on the module deliver between 747 and 1,143 system logic cells (i.e. K), compared to 192K to 504K on the iW-RainboW-G30M’s EV SoCs. They also provide 57.7Mb to 70.6Mb memory, 3,528 to 1,968 DSP slices, and 328 to 668 I/O pins. Like other Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs there are 4x 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores, an Arm Mali 400 MP2 GPU, and dual 600MHz Cortex-R5 MCU cores.

The iW-RainboW-G35M ships with 4GB DDR4 (including ECC RAM) for the Arm block, as well as 8GB DDR4 for the FPGA PL circuitry split into two 4GB slots. This second bank of PL RAM forced iWave to extend the module to 110 x 75mm. You also get 8GB eMMC, expandable to 128GB.







iW-RainboW-G35M and block diagram

For the FPGA, there are 32x transceivers @ 16.3Gbps, 16x GTY transceivers @ 32.75Gbps, 48x LVDS Pairs/96x SE IOs/32x ADCs, and 46x SE IOs/16 ADCs. There are also 4x PS transceivers @ 6Gbps with support for interfaces including USB 3.0, SATA 3.1, GbE, and DisplayPort.

The iW-RainboW-G35M is further equipped with a GbE controller and support for USB 2.0 OTG, GEM 3 or USB 2.0, SPI, SD, UART, debug UART, and JTAG. You also get 2x CAN and 2x I2C interfaces. The module draws 5V power via dual 240-pin board-to-board connectors and offers 10-year availability and -40 to 85°C support.

Like the iW-RainboW-G30M, the iW-RainboW-G35M can plug into a iW-Rainbow G30D Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC Development Kit. The 140 x 130mm iW-Rainbow G30D carrier features 2x GbE ports and an SFP+ cage. You also get single DisplayPort, USB 2.0 host, USB Type-C, and debug console ports. Internal I/O includes SD, CAN, JTAG, and 20-pin I/O headers.







iW-Rainbow G30D and block diagram

Dual FMC HPC connectors provide FPGA-related I/O including LVDS, 14 high-speed transceivers, dual 12-pin PMOD, SATA, PCIe x4, and more. The board has an RTC with battery holder plus a 12V input. The board supports 40 to 85°C temperatures.

The iW-Rainbow G30D carrier will also support the upcoming Xilinx Edge AI Platform, based on the chipmaker’s Deephi Core sparse neural network technology.



Further information

The iW-RainboW-G35M is available for purchase with undisclosed pricing and ship date. More information may be found in iWave’s announcement and product page.

