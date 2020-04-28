Linux-powered dev kit debuts AI-enabled Cortex-A7 camera SoC

Sochip has launched a $440 V831 development kit for the new Allwinner V831 IP Camera SoC. The Linux-driven, single Cortex-A8 SoC supports H.265 encoding of single HD or lower-res dual-stream video, and features a 0.2-TOPS NPU.



Sochip collaborates with Allwinner on Allwinner-branded low-power camera SoCs such as the 1.2GHz, single Cortex-A7 Allwinner S3 found on Olimex’s still-pending S3-OLinuXino SBC and Sochip Quanzhi S3 development board. Now Sochip and Allwinner have launched a new V831 development kit to showcase another new Cortex-A7-based processor, the new Allwinner V831 IP Camera SoC.







Allwinner V831 IP Camera SoC block diagram and V831 development board

(click images to enlarge)



The V831 SoC is a lower-powered alternative to the S3, with its -A7 cores topping out at 800MHz. However, it adds a 0.2 TOPS (200 GOPS) NPU. The SoC is aimed at applications including security monitoring, SDV (switched digital video), driving recorders, and body-worn police cameras. As with the S3, there is no 3D GPU, but you get a robust ISP and a VPU capable of dual-stream or HD video.

The V831 kit, which includes a camera and 2.4-inch display, is selling for $440 on Alibaba, as reported by CNXSoft. A similar Allwinner V833 SoC that adds 4K support but requires external DRAM is on the way, says the story.

Details on the kit are still a bit sketchy, but Sochip has a detailed wiki on the V831 SoC. This is the first Allwinner camera SoC to include an AI chip. The NPU is said to support “Conv, Activation, Pooling, BN, LRN, FC/Inner Product,” says Sochip.

Unlike the S3, the V831 supports H.265 MP in addition to H.264 video encoding and decoding. H.264 encoding rates are listed as dual stream [email protected] with [email protected] while H.265 offers dual [email protected] with [email protected] or a single [email protected] stream. Image processing features like image stabilization, PTZ calibration, and wide-angle and fisheye lens distortion corrections are also available.

The “latest generation” ISP supports up to 2688 x 2688 pixels, and on the decode side, you get [email protected] output using H.265. The SoC is further equipped with a 20-bit audio codec, and a crypto engine. The 9 x 9mm SoC ships with 64MB DDR2 and supports external eMMC 5.0, NOR, and SPI NAND flash. Major peripherals include 2-lane MIPI-CSI, RGB, USB 2.0 OTG, 10/100 Ethernet, I2S, 4x UART, 3x SPI, up to 54x GPIO, and more.







V831 development board

(click images to enlarge)







V831 development board detail view (left) and mainboard

(click images to enlarge)



The 280 x 200 x 180mm V831 development board consists of a mainboard and a second board raised on 4x copper pillars. The mainboard has a 10/100 Ethernet port, a micro-USB port, a microSD slot, a MIPI-CSI interface, and multiple connectors and headers. The board appears to rely on the V831 SoC’s 64MB DDR2 RAM, and there is no mention of flash storage.This upper board includes a separate “Light PCB” with a 2-megapixel SmartSens SC2232 1/2.9″ format FHD CMOS image sensor, which offers superior low-light performance. The Light PCB also has an IR receiver and several LEDs. Next to it sits a 2.4-inch LCD display.

The V831 SoC and dev board run Linux. According to CNXSoft: “ Linux source code (Tina) is available through the company’s git server, but you’d need to provide an SSH public key (id_rsa.pub), a company name, and email address to Sochip to be able to download the code after approval.”



Further information

Sochip’s V831 development board is available now for $440 at Alibaba plus shipping ($40 express to the US). The Allwinner V831 IP Camera SoC appears to be sampling at an unknown price. More information may be found on Sochip’s V831 SoC wiki.