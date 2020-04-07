Linux powered automotive computer is loaded with wireless

Eurotech’s rugged “DynaGate 20-30” is an automotive-certified IoT edge gateway that runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with LTE Cat 4, WiFi, BLE, GPS, 2x GbE, and isolated DIO, serial, and CAN.



A week after announcing a BoltGate 20-31 transportation computer aimed at rolling stock applications, Eurotech has unveiled an “automotive-certified Multi-service IoT Edge Gateway.” The fanless DynaGate 20-30 runs the same Yocto-derived Eurotech Everyware Linux distribution with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support on the same Intel Apollo Lake platform used by the BoltGate 20-31.







DynaGate 20-30, front and back

Like the BoltGate 20-31 and other Eurotech computers such as its AM335x-powered DynaGate 10-12 and i.MX6 UL based DynaGate 10-06 automotive computers, the new DynaGate 20-30 supports Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a cloud-connected, Java/OSGi based IoT middleware stack with remote management and fieldbus support. ESF’s web-based UI allows non-developers to visually compose “powerful data flows such as the ones to acquire data from the vehicle through the built-in support for the SAE J1939 and J1708 standards,” says Eurotech.

The DynaGate 20-30 carries certifications for E-Mark and SAE J1455, and offers EN62368 and UL60950 safety certifications, among others. The IP54 protected system supports -40 to 85°C operation. The aluminum-clad, 1.6 kg computer measures 224 x 150 x 62mm and offers optional conformal coating among other hardware and software customization services.

Two major SKUs are available, both with quad-core Apollo Lake SoCs. The model with a 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 ships with 4GB of 1600MHz DDR3L and 16GB eMMC. The 1.6GHz/2GHz Atom x7-E3950 SKU has 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. Both integrate a microSD slot with a factory optional M.2 slot with a 128GB SATA III SSD.

The DynaGate 20-30 is equipped with 2x GbE ports with M12 X-coded connectors. There are also single USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports with noise and surge protection. A second USB 2.0 port hides under the service panel where you’ll also find a TTL Console port, audio in and out jacks, and reset and user buttons.







DynaGate 20-30

Isolated interfaces include RS-485, RS-232/RS-485/RS-422, 3x DI, 3x DO, and 2x CANBus, which supply 5V/100mA outputs. You also get a mini-DisplayPort, 2x analog inputs, a watchdog, TPM 2.0, a temperature sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer and gyro. An odometer input is available as a factory option.

Wireless features include 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, and optional, global LTE Cat 4 with 2G/3G fallback. There’s also a location device with GPS/QZSS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo and Untethered Dead Reckoning and a factory option for real-time kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning. Dual nano-SIM Push Push slots are under the service panel.

The wireless features appear to be delivered via 2x mini-PCIe and a single M.2 slot, the status of which are expressed via three of the 6x LEDs. Two external SMA cellular antennas are available along with 2x RP-SMA antennas for WiFi/BT and a single SMA for GPS. The product shot shows 7x antenna mounts overall — the two extra mounts may be linked to the optional RTK connection.

The DynaGate 20-30 is powered by a 6-36 VDC input via an M12 connection. Consumption is 9.5W or 12W depending on the Apollo Lake model. The system provides load dump protection, isolated ignition key sense, and power monitoring. There’s an RTC with a SuperCAP backup function that has fast reboot support and two-month “retain.” Ultra-low power management features include Wake-on-Ring/SMS and Wake-on-RTC/alarm.



The DynaGate 20-30 is expected to ship in May at an undisclosed price.


