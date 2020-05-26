Linux-powered AM65xx module supports up to six Gigabit TSN ports

TQ-Embedded’s “TQMa65xx” module runs Linux on TI’s up to quad -A53 AM65x and supplies up to 6x real-time capable GbE controllers for TSN or fieldbus applications.



Last year we looked at some TQM-branded compute modules from TQ-Embedded equipped with Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake and NXP QorIQ Layerscape LS1028A processors, and earlier this month we reported on some TQ Layerscape based SBCs and modules including a TQMLX2160A module with NXP’s 8-16-core Cortex-A72 LX2x. Now TQ has announced a module that features a Texas Instruments Sitara processor: The TQMa65xx showcases the up to 1.1GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 Sitara AM65x.





TQMa65xx and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



This is the third AM65x-based module we’ve seen after Phytec’s phyCore-AM65x SOM and Mistral’s AM65x Industrial SoM . Expected to sample in the third quarter along with an STKa65xx-AA evaluation kit, the 77 x 55mm TQMa65xx is smaller than the 90 x 63mm Mistral module and larger than the 65 x 55mm Phytec entry.

Like these rival models, the TQMa65xx exploits the AM65x SoC’s unique capability of supporting up to 6x time-sensitive networking (TSN) capable GbE ports, which feature guaranteed latency and QoS with time synchronization. The TSN GbE controllers are linked to the SoC’s 6x PRU-ICSS real-time programmable cores. A standard GbE controller is also available. The module enables industrial communications via Ethercat, Profinet, or Profibus, and is particularly suitable for industrial process monitoring and measurement technology, says TQ.

The TQMa65xx runs Linux, with QNX and Android on request, on all five AM65x models: the quad-core AM6548 and AM6546 and the dual-core AM6528, AM6526, and AM6527. The AM6546, AM6526, and AM6527 lack the PowerVR SGX544 3D GPU found on the AM6548 and AM6528. All the processors integrate 2x 400MHz Cortex-R5F chips, which TQ says “support the main CPU with extended security functions.”

The TQMa65xx ships with up to 4GB DDR4, according to the spec sheet, and 8GB LPDDR4 per the announcement, including optional ECC RAM. You also get up to 256MB QSPI NOR flash and up to 64GB eMMC storage.

In addition to the 7x GbE connections, the module provides 24-bit RGB LCD and LVDS display interfaces and a 16-bit MIPI-CSI2 link. Other I/O expressed via 512 board-to-board pins, are all listed as “up to.” These include single USB 3.1 and USB 2.0, 5x UART, 2x CAN FD, 2x SDIO/MMC, 2x PCIe 3.0, 6x I2C, 2x QSPI, 8x SPI, 3x McASP/I2S, 2x 12-bit ADC, and 32x GPIO.

The 5V module runs at a typical 6W and supplies an RTC and temperature sensor. The operating range is -25 to 85°C.

The optional STKa65xx-AA eval kit will offer 2x isolated CAN, 4x USB 3.0, USB 2.0 OTG, GbE, and 6x TSB GBE ports. RGB, LVDS, and CSI connectors will be available along with an audio interface and a mini PCIe slot with SIM card slot. A Starter Kit version adds a display.



Further information

The TQMa65xx module and STKa65xx-AA eval kit will begin sampling as “prototype” products in Q3 2020. More information may be found in TQ-Embedded’s announcement and product page.