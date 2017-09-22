Linux panel PC offers IP69K protection against jet spray

TechNexion has launched a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 capacitive touch panel PC that runs Linux or Android on an i.MX6, and offers IP69K protection.



TechNexion, which has long been a provider of COMs and SBCs based on Freescale/NXP i.MX SoCs, also sells a line of Linux- and Android-friendly i.MX6, i.MX6UL, and i.MX7 based panel PCs. The latest is a 10.1 inch TWP-1010-IMX6 model that shares many of the same features of its 15.6-inch TWP-1560-IMX6 sibling, including NXP’s i.MX6 SoC, M12 connectors, and a SUS 304 stainless steel case with an IP69K water- and dust-proofing certification.







TWP-1010-IMX6, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The IP69K rating, which is as high as the IP rating system goes, signifies that the device can resist jet spray cleaning. As a result, the 293.2 x 211.8 x 56mm, 2800-gram TWP-1010-IMX6 is suitable for food production and other “production environments which are wet, and need to be hygienic, easier, faster and more convenient,” says TechNexion. The “cooled fanless design with all solid-state components” can withstand “high” vibration and humidity, says the company, although no details were supplied.

The device supports 0 to 50°C temperatures, as well as VESA 75 and Yoke standard side-mounting. The 8-36V power input defaults to 12V and 24V, and there’s an NXP MMPF0100 PMIC.

You can purchase the TWP-1010-IMX6 with NXP’s Solo, Dual, Quad, or Quad Plus versions of the 1GHz, Cortex-A9 based i.MX6, which typically clocks at up to 1.2GHz. It’s unclear if the TWP-1010-IMX6 and the earlier TWP-1560-IMX6 are built on TechNexion’s PICO-i.MX6 COM. OS support includes “fully open source” Yocto, Ubuntu, and Android distributions with availability of “sophisticated application development tools out-of-the-box,” says TechNexion.

The TWP-1010-IMX6 ships with up to 2GB DDR3 RAM and 4GB eMMC. The 10.1-inch projective capacitive multitouch screen has 1280 x 800 resolution, 350 cd/m2 luminance, 16.7 million colors, and backlighting. The device supports up to 1080p30 video encode and decode.

The TWP-1010-IMX6 is further equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet port (Atheros AR8035) with optional PoE. Although not listed on the datasheet, the rear view above shows protective M12 connectors for USB and RS232 in addition to power and Ethernet. The touch panel lacks the M.2 slot and dual mini-PCIe slots of the TWP-1560-IMX6, but wireless connectivity is said to be available, no doubt via a USB dongle. Cutouts for several more optional M12 interfaces are shown, but no such options are currently listed.

Other i.MX6 panel PCs that run Linux or Android include Habey’s 7-inch OPC-4207 and Industrial Shields’ 10.1-inch HummTouch.



Further information

The TWP-1010-IMX6 touch panel computer is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at TechNexion’s TWP-1010-IMX6 product page.

