Linux-on-i.MX6 Pico-ITX SBC has 40-pin expansion

Habey promotes its Pico-ITX (100 x 72mm) EMB-2230 SBC as being smaller and more expandable than its 3.5-inch (146 x 102mm) EMB-3200 SBC. Like the EMB-3200, the EMB2230 runs Linux on Dual Lite or Quad versions of NXP’s 1GHz, Cortex-A9 i.MX6 SoC, and is aimed primarily at panel PCs. Due to its smaller size, the Ubuntu 12.04 or Yocto Linux driven EMB-2230 can also be used for tablet-based devices, says Habey.







The EMB-2230 shares many of the same features of its 3.5-inch sibling, including extended temperature support, in this case -10 to 60°C. The boards differ primarily in size and the addition of MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, CAN, and a 40-pin — but non-Raspberry Pi compliant — expansion header. Gone are the mini-PCIe and SIM slots, but the 40-pin connector provides PCIe signaling. There’s also a standard WiFi/Bluetooth module.The EMB-2230 is equipped with 1GB RAM, 8GB flash, and a microSD slot. Coastline ports include 2x USB 2.0 host, a micro-USB-OTG, a micro-HDMI, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Two GbE expansion options are available. One gives you GbE Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability, and the other adds a second PCIe-based GbE port, as well as 9-36V DC input, light-bar LED control, an ambient sensor, and GPIO functions.An LVDS interface provides an alternative path to LCD support along with the MIPI-DSI, both with I2C touch and backlight support. There are optional 7- and 10.1-inch touch-panel kits.A terminal block interface is available for both the CAN and RS-232/485 interfaces. The board is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 headers, RS-232, GPIO, audio I/O, a 5V DC input header, and a watchdog.

Specifications listed for EMB-2230 SBC include:

Processor — NXP i.MX6 DualLite or Quad (2x or 4x Cortex-A9 cores @ 1GHz); Vivante GPU

Memory: 1GB DDR3 RAM 8GB iNAND flash MicroSD slot

Display/camera: Micro-HDMI port up to 1920 x 1080 Dual-channel 24-bit LVDS up to 1920 x 1080 MIPI-DSI (with slim FPC connectors) I2C based touch support Optional 7- and 10.1-inch touch-panel kits MIPI-CSI

Wireless — 802.11a/b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.2 module (Ampak AP6212A) via internal USB

Networking — 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet port; optional 12V PoE module or optional 2nd PCIe-based GbE via add-in card with 9-36V power etc.

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports 2x USB 2.0 headers Micro-USB OTG port RS232 RS232/485 via terminal block CAN via terminal block 4x GPIO 2x I2C Audio line-out, mic-in, headphone, 2.1W speaker header

Expansion — 40-pin connector with PCIe x1, GPIO, front panel control, PoE

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 5V DC header; optional PoE; optional 9-36V input on GbE add-in card

Operating temperature — -10 to 60°C

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX form factor)

Operating system — Ubuntu 12.04 6 or Yocto Linux 2.1 with U-Boot



Further information

Habey’s EMB-2230 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Habey’s EMB-2230 product page and wiki.

