Linux-on-i.MX6 Pico-ITX SBC has 40-pin expansion

Linux-on-i.MX6 Pico-ITX SBC has 40-pin expansionNov 15, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 216 views
Habey’s “EMB-2230” SBC runs Linux on an i.MX6, and offers LVDS and MIPI-DSI/CSI links, -10 to 60°C support, a 40-pin GPIO header, and optional PoE.
Habey promotes its Pico-ITX (100 x 72mm) EMB-2230 SBC as being smaller and more expandable than its 3.5-inch (146 x 102mm) EMB-3200 SBC. Like the EMB-3200, the EMB2230 runs Linux on Dual Lite or Quad versions of NXP’s 1GHz, Cortex-A9 i.MX6 SoC, and is aimed primarily at panel PCs. Due to its smaller size, the Ubuntu 12.04 or Yocto Linux driven EMB-2230 can also be used for tablet-based devices, says Habey.
EMB-2230
(click images to enlarge)
The EMB-2230 shares many of the same features of its 3.5-inch sibling, including extended temperature support, in this case -10 to 60°C. The boards differ primarily in size and the addition of MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, CAN, and a 40-pin — but non-Raspberry Pi compliant — expansion header. Gone are the mini-PCIe and SIM slots, but the 40-pin connector provides PCIe signaling. There’s also a standard WiFi/Bluetooth module.
EMB-2230 board details
(click image to enlarge)
The EMB-2230 is equipped with 1GB RAM, 8GB flash, and a microSD slot. Coastline ports include 2x USB 2.0 host, a micro-USB-OTG, a micro-HDMI, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Two GbE expansion options are available. One gives you GbE Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability, and the other adds a second PCIe-based GbE port, as well as 9-36V DC input, light-bar LED control, an ambient sensor, and GPIO functions.
EMB-2230 block diagram and 40-pin expansion pinout
(click images to enlarge)
An LVDS interface provides an alternative path to LCD support along with the MIPI-DSI, both with I2C touch and backlight support. There are optional 7- and 10.1-inch touch-panel kits.
EMB-2230 with PoE (left) and second GbE extension modules
(click images to enlarge)
A terminal block interface is available for both the CAN and RS-232/485 interfaces. The board is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 headers, RS-232, GPIO, audio I/O, a 5V DC input header, and a watchdog.
Specifications listed for EMB-2230 SBC include:
- Processor — NXP i.MX6 DualLite or Quad (2x or 4x Cortex-A9 cores @ 1GHz); Vivante GPU
- Memory:
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB iNAND flash
- MicroSD slot
- Display/camera:
- Micro-HDMI port up to 1920 x 1080
- Dual-channel 24-bit LVDS up to 1920 x 1080
- MIPI-DSI (with slim FPC connectors)
- I2C based touch support
- Optional 7- and 10.1-inch touch-panel kits
- MIPI-CSI
- Wireless — 802.11a/b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.2 module (Ampak AP6212A) via internal USB
- Networking — 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet port; optional 12V PoE module or optional 2nd PCIe-based GbE via add-in card with 9-36V power etc.
- Other I/O:
- 2x USB 2.0 host ports
- 2x USB 2.0 headers
- Micro-USB OTG port
- RS232
- RS232/485 via terminal block
- CAN via terminal block
- 4x GPIO
- 2x I2C
- Audio line-out, mic-in, headphone, 2.1W speaker header
- Expansion — 40-pin connector with PCIe x1, GPIO, front panel control, PoE
- Other features — Watchdog
- Power — 5V DC header; optional PoE; optional 9-36V input on GbE add-in card
- Operating temperature — -10 to 60°C
- Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX form factor)
- Operating system — Ubuntu 12.04 6 or Yocto Linux 2.1 with U-Boot
Further information
Habey’s EMB-2230 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Habey’s EMB-2230 product page and wiki.
Please comment here...