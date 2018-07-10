Linux module and dev board showcase Arm/FPGA Stratix 10 SX

Reflex CES has launched a “COMXpressSX Stratix 10” Basic Type 7 module that runs Linux on Intel’s Stratix 10 SX SoC and offers 56GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, and 32x PCIe. An optional PCIe carrier supplies 10GbE, GbE, SATA, and more.



Paris-based Reflex CES, which sells a variety on FPGA-based PCIe boards and development kits, last year released a Linux-driven, 95 x 86mm Arria 10 SoC SoM based on Intel PSG’s FPGA- and dual Cortex-A9 enabled Arria 10 SoC. Now it has returned with a COM Express Basic Type 7 module and development kit that runs Linux on Intel PSG’s more powerful, 14nm fabricated Stratix 10 SX SoC. The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 supports high performance computing & analytics, acceleration, intelligent vision, and video processing applications.







COMXpressSX Stratix 10 alone (left) and with PCIe Carrier Board

(click images to enlarge)



The Stratix 10, which competes with the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC in the high-end hybrid Arm/FPGA market, combines 4x 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores with a Stratix V level FPGA. The Stratix 10 model used here offers 2800K LE’s. It’s accompanied by an Intel MAX10 CPLD for board management control.

The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 is equipped with 8GB of DDR4-2133 RAM with ECC for the Arm-based “HPS” subsystem and 3x banks of 16GB (48GB) DDR4-2400 RAM with ECC. In addition, you get NOR flash “for quad SPI (x4) FPGA configuration mode,” as well as 32GB eMMC for the HPS, which stores the Linux kernel, Rootfs, and U-boot. The module is accompanied by a Linux BSP with a manual, design carrier guidelines, HDL test designs, and FPGA pinouts.

A pair of GbE controllers and 4x 10GbE base KR controllers support high-speed communications. There’s also an optional Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI) connection.







COMXpressSX Stratix 10 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Expressed interfaces include 2x SATA 3.0, 3x USB 2.0 host, and a USB 3.0 host port. Dual PCIe x16 lanes are available for 32x Type 7 standard PCIe lanes overall. You also get 8x GPIO and single SMBus, I2C, UART, and eSPI multiplexed via Intel LPC.

The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 is further equipped with 4x XCVR lanes that support DisplayPort and SDI. There’s also an extension connector with 4x LVDS and 4x Rx/Tx serial transceivers. Other features include a programmable PLL and a precision oscillator that supports Precision Time Protocol (PTP) IEEE 1588. A JTAG adapter cable supports an external USB blaster probe.

The 125 x 95mm module has a 12V main input, a 5V standby input, and 3.3V RTC input. With the included heatsink, the module has a 0 to 40°C operating range. A mechanical package is available on request.



PCIe Carrier Board

The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 is available with an optional PCIe Carrier Board for use within a server with PCIe x16 lanes. The 253 x 98.4mm board features a Quad 10GbE interface with optical front end, as well as a GbE port and 3x USB 2.0 host ports linked to the HPS.







PCIe Carrier Board and its block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The PCIe Carrier Board has a micro-USB OTG port, dual SATA 3.0 ports, and 2x MiniSAS quad connectors that support SAS, 4x SATA, and NVMe storage. Interfaces are available for SPI, SMB, I2C, UART, eSPI, NC-SI, and 8x GPIOs.

Other features include an RTC battery holder, a coax connector for PPS, and an 8-pin ATX power connector. The board ships with schematics, and 2D/3D mechanical files are available upon request.



Further information

The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on the Reflex CES COMXpressSX Stratix 10 and PCIe Carrier Board product pages.

