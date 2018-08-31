Linux hacker board features new Allwinner SoC with analytics accelerator

The open-spec, camera-oriented “Lindenis V5” SBC runs Linux on a new quad -A7 Allwinner V5 V100 with a visual analytics accelerator, and offers dual MIPI-CSI, GbE, and a 40-pin expansion header.



A Shenzhen, China startup called Lindenis Tech. Ltd., staffed by former Allwinner employees, has launched an open spec, 139 x 85mm single board computer that debuts a 1.5GHz Allwinner camera SoC called the V5 V100. Like the Allwinner A33, H2+, and H3 SoCs, the Allwinner V5 V100 (PDF) runs on 4x Cortex-A7 cores. However, instead of an Arm Mali GPU, there’s a custom VPU, a dual ISP, and an “AIE” acceleration engine for visual analytics, with support for motion detection, perimeter defense, video diagnosis, face detection, flow statistics, and binocular depth maps.







Lindenis V5

(click image to enlarge)







Lindenis V5 (left) and Linbian architecture

(click images to enlarge)



The Lindenis V5 runs Linux 4.4, as well as a homegrown Debian 9 stack called Linbian that supports the V5 V100 SoC and its AIE engine with OpenCV, Compute Library, Tensorflow, and GStreamer with hardware acceleration. Applications include panoramic, 3D/VR, and other smart cameras, as well as smart IPC, VLPR, car DVR, and facial recognition applications. The board ships with open schematics and other hardware files and offers a community website with a forum and wiki.The Lindenis V5 is currently available only at Taobao in China where it sells for 499 CNY ($73) with 1GB DDR3. As noted in the CNXSoft story that alerted us to the board, there’s also a currently disabled purchase button for AliExpress on the Lindenis website, suggesting that it will soon be available globally.

The price is high compared to most other Allwinner H3 boards, including various NanoPi and Orange Pi models. Considering the relatively modest feature set, 1GB of RAM, and lack of standard wireless or eMMC, it would appear you are paying a premium for the new V5 V100 SoC and its camera and vision analytics expertise.







Lindenis V5 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The Lindenis V5 is equipped with a microSD card and optional eMMC. For communications, there’s a GbE port and optional WiFi/Bluetooth.

The HDMI 1.4 port enables [email protected] video and there’s a MIPI-DSI interface with optional 5-inch LCD. The dual MIPI-CSI connectors are available with an optional 4K ready, 8-megapixel camera module with a Sony IMX317 sensor. An audio jack and dual mic inputs are also onboard.

The Lindenis V5 is larger than a Raspberry Pi, but has an RPi compatible 40-pin header, and similarly provides 4x USB 2.0 ports. There’s also a micro-USB port for power input and a battery connector. Headers for ADC and I2S are also onboard.

Specifications listed for the Lindenis V5 include:

Processor — Allwinner V5 V100 (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.5GHz) with 32KB/32KB L1 and 512KB L2 cache; VPU with [email protected] H.265/H.264 encode/decode, dual ISP (13MP and 8MP) @ 30fps with fisheye and stitching; AIE analytics acceleration engine

Memory — 1GB DDR3 SDRAM

Storage — Bootable microSD slot (up to 256GB); optional 8GB eMMC

Wireless — optional WiFi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2 module

Networking — 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet port

Multimedia: HDMI 1.4 output port up to [email protected] MIPI-DSI (4-lane) up to 1080p 2x MIPI-CSI2 (4 lanes per ch.) Optional 4K, 8MP camera module Optional 5-inch, 720P LCD 3.5mm Line in/out jack 2x Mic

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 port (power input) ADC and I2S headers

Expansion — 40-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi

Other features — optional acrylic enclosure

Power — 5V/2A input via micro-USB DC with optional power supply; 3.7V Li-Ion battery connector; X-Powers AXP233 PMIC

Dimensions — 130 x 85mm

Operating systems — Linux 4.4; Linbian (Debian 9); supports OpenCV, Compute Library, Tensorflow, GStreamer with HW accel.



Further information

The Lindenis V5 is available now for 499CNY ($73) at Taobao in China and will likely soon be available on AliExpress. More information may be found on the Lindenis V5 wiki and the Lindenis V5 shopping page on Taobao, as well as the Lindenis community site and Lindenis Tech. website.