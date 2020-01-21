Linux-friendly medical PC supports Nvidia graphics

IEI’s Linux-ready “HTB-200-C236” medical vision computer has a 6th Gen Xeon or 7th Gen Core CPU, PCIe x16 and x4 slots for Nvidia or Mustang cards, and AetherAI pathology modules for bone marrow smear, cancer screening, and object detection.



IEI has launched an edge AI computer aimed at the medical industry in collaboration with AetherAI, which is furnishing three preloaded AetherAI pathology modules. The HTB-200-C236 runs Linux or Win 10 on a 6th Gen Skylake Intel Xeon E3-1268LV with 4x 2.4GHz/3.4GHz cores and an Intel C326 chipset. An optional 7th Gen Kaby Lake, quad-core Core i5-7500T has the same 35W TDP.







HTB-200-C236 external and internal views

(click images to enlarge)



The three AetherAI modules include “differential counting based on world’s first bone marrow smear, cancer screening (Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma) and object detection (Glomerulus),” says IEI. After performing local AI analysis, the modules transmit the images back to the system in DICOM format to assist in physician diagnosis. It’s unclear from the marketing materials or minimalist AetherAI website whether there’s a hardware component to the “modules” or only AetherAI’s web-based analytics platform, which “blends multi-modality image viewer, annotation tools and deep learning frameworks.”

The HTB-200-C236 product page, which makes no mention of AetherAI, shows a half-size mini-PCIe slot in addition to single PCIe Gen3 x4 and x16 slots. The PCIe x4 slot offers an optional “all-in-one” video capture card. The PCIe x16 slot supports Nvidia P4, T4, or Quadro graphics cards, as well as IEI’s own Mustang AI and video processing cards with Intel Movidius Myriad X AI chips. The Mustang cards have appeared on IEI systems including the Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake based PPC-F-Q370 panel PC and FLEX-BX200-Q370 edge AI computer.

The HTB-200-C236 supports up to 64GB, 1600/2133MHz DDR4 RAM via dual slots, and there’s a 2.5-inch SATA bay for HDDs or SSDs accessible via a 4-screw opening on the bottom. The computer provides 2x GbE ports, one of which supports AMT 11.0, plus 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0, and single RS-232/422/485 and HD-ready HDMI 1.3a ports.







HTB-200-C236 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The 276.6 x 171 x 140mm metal chassis features a “unique thermal solution” and “passive heat sink design” that uses a blower-ventilation device with minimal noise There’s a 0 to 35°C operating range, shock resistance (half-sine wave 5G, 11ms, 100 shocks per axis), and 10% ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity resistance. You also get a 19V DC input and a 1100-240V, 180W adapter plus an AT/ATX switch and power and reset buttons.



Further information

The HTB-200-C236 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in IEI’s announcement and product page.

