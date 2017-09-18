Linux friendly IoT gateway runs on 3.5-inch Bay Trail SBC

Win Enterprises’ rugged “Win IoT-380 Gateway” is built on a 3.5-inch “MB-80580” SBC with an Atom E3826 SoC, dual GbE ports, mSATA, and optional WiFi and 3G.



The Win IoT-380 Gateway is the first Internet of Things gateway we’ve seen from Win Enterprises, which says it’s built upon a 3.5-inch SBC. The unnamed mainboard turns out to be its own, Bay Trail Atom based MB-80580. It also appears that the Win IoT-380 Gateway is a slightly modified version of its PL-80580 embedded PC, which shares a user manual with the MB-80580 SBC.







Win IoT-380 Gateway, with and without antennas

(click images to enlarge)







MB-80580 and PL-80580, as shown together in their joint user manual shot

(click image to enlarge)



As far as we can see, the only significant difference between the Win IoT-380 Gateway and PL-80580 is that only the former is offered with a choice of WiFi and 3G cellular mini-PCIe card options. The photo also shows an extra pair of external, apparently optional antennas, which enable an option to include both WiFi and 3G modules at once. Otherwise the specs appear to be identical.





MB-80580 SBC

The 146 x 101mm MB-80580 SBC user manual mentions only Linux, but would appear to support Windows, as well. The board supports single-core Atom E3815 and dual-core Atom E3826 SoCs, both clocked at 1.46GHz, as well as the quad-core Atom E3845, at 1.91GHz. The SBC supports -40 to 85°C temperatures, and supports gateway, router, firewall, UTM, and wireless edge networking applications.







MB-80580 SBC detail view

(click image to enlarge)







MB-80580 real panel connections

(click image to enlarge)



The MB-80580 can be purchased with up to 4GB 1066/1333MHz DDR3L RAM, and supplies full- and half-size mini-PCIe slots, with both supporting USB and PCIe. The half-size slot also supports mSATA. Dual GbE ports and a separate SATA II interface are also available.The SBC provides HDMI 1.4a (1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz) and VGA (2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz) ports, as well as a 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS interface, but we saw no claims for simultaneous dual or triple displays. Other features include a single USB 3.0 port and dual USB 2.0 ports, one of which is an internal interface.

The MB-80580 is further equipped with 3x RS232 and a single RS232/422/485 interface, with an optional DB-9 COM port accessory with cable. There’s also 8-bit DIO and LPC-based line in, line-out, and mic-in HD audio connections.

The wide-range power input is variably listed as 4.1V to 32V and 8V to 32V. Although listed as being fanless, a CPU cooling fan is included in the package along with SATA cables. There’s also an LPC connection for an optional TPM security module.





Win IoT-380 Gateway

As you might expect, the Win IoT-380 Gateway has very similar features as its MB-80580 mainboard. Unlike the SBC, it appears to be available only with the dual-core Atom E3826 SoC, and while the announcement mentions 1.46GHz support, the datasheet lists only 533MHz and 667MHz burst clock rates. The 4GB default RAM option can be expanded here to 8GB, according to one mention, and 32GB in another.







Win IoT-380 Gateway detail view (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







Win IoT-380 Gateway front and rear panel details

(click image to enlarge)



As noted, the gateway provides mini-PCIe based WiFi and 3G options. (There’s also a mention of LTE, but this does not appear to be included as one of the featured SKUs.)The 3G/3.75G (HSPA+) WAN option ships with a SIM slot and dual antennas, and supports speeds of up to 21Mbps down and 5.76Mbps up. While the 3G option shares the same -40 to 85°C range as the SBC, the dual-band 802.11a/b/g/ac WiFi option has a narrower -10 to 60°C range. The WiFi module offers 2×2 MIMO technology and supports up to 867Mbps speed, and ships with dual antennas/ A final option appears to provide audio in and out jacks.

The Win IoT-380 Gateway announcement mentions “tolerance for high levels of shock and vibration,” but there are no rated specs along these lines. The 216 x 142 x 37.5mm box weighs 0.91 Kilograms, and ships standard with an Infineon SLB9635 TPM module.

The power input is 5-32V, and the system ships with an external AC 60W (12V, 5A) supply. Wall or VESA mounting is available along with LEDs and reset and power buttons.

While the MB-80580 SBC lists SATA II, the gateway indicates SATA III. Also, the gateway datasheet notes that the RS232 ports can all be redirected to RS232/422/485. Software includes Windows IoT Core and Server, as well as Yocto, Ubuntu Snappy Core, and CentOS Linux distributions.



Further information

The Win IoT-380 Gateway and MB-80580 SBC are available now. Only the gateway is listed with prices, all with the Atom E3826 and 4GB RAM: $600 with no wireless, $730 with WiFi, $760 with 3G, and $890 with both. More information may be found in the Win IoT-380 Gateway announcement and product page, and the MB-80580 product page.