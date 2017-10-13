Linux-friendly embedded PC pours on the PoE

Aaeon’s rugged “Boxer-6639M” industrial PC supports 6th or 7th Generation Intel CPUs and provides 8x USB, 6x RS-232/422/485, 3x GbE, and 4x PoE ports.



Over the last year, Aaeon has spun off a number of similar versions of its fanless, Linux-ready Boxer-6xxx line of fanless industrial PCs. The new Boxer-6639M is so similar to last year’s Boxer-6639 and the recent Boxer-6839 that it seems it could just as easily have been an optional SKU to either instead of a separate product. The new model does have one unique superpower, however: 4x 802.3at-compliant GbE PoE ports for up to 80W Power-over-Ethernet, which join the existing 3x standard GbE ports.







Boxer-6639M, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like Boxer-6639 and Boxer-6839 and last month’s, 9x GbE equipped Boxer-6640M , the Boxer-6639M supports a range of Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core, Pentium, and Celeron processors, led by the quad-core 2.9GHz/3.8GHz turbo Core i7-7700T. It also similarly supports the same, mostly “TE” model, 6th Gen “Skylake” processors. Linux support once again includes CentOS 7.3, Fedora 25, and Ubuntu 16.04.

As the name suggests, the Boxer-6639M is as almost identical to last year’s Boxer-6639. Aside from the new PoE ports, the only notable exceptions include power input range and temperature ranges that have both been tightened up slightly on the low end with 12-36V DC and -25 to 55°C, respectively. The system offers the same vibration resistance, but the 264.2 x 154.2 x 96.4mm dimensions are slightly larger.







Boxer-6639M detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The feature set is also very close to the larger Boxer-6839, which similarly targets machine vision applications. That model also lacks the Boxer-6639M’s PoE ports, and it adds several PCIe slots housed in a compartment below the main unit. The Boxer-6839 also has two more USB 3.0 ports for a total of 6x instead of 4x. Its power and input ranges match those of the earlier Boxer-6639.

Like the Boxer-6639 and Boxer-6839, the Boxer-6639M provides a pair of mini-PCIe slots, 6x RS-232/422/485 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, SATA and CFast storage, 34-bit DIO, and audio I/O. The combination of 2x HDMI and a VGA port provides triple simultaneous displays. Other features are listed below.

Specifications listed for the Boxer-6639M include:

Processor — Intel 7th Gen or 6th Gen Core, Pentium, or Celeron processors

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 1866/2133 via 2x SODIMMs

Storage: SATA slot with 2.5-inch bay CFast slot

Display: 2x HDMI 1.3 ports with 4K resolution VGA port Triple independent displays

Networking — 3x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I210); 4x PoE ports

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports 6x RS232/422/485 ports Audio mic-in and line-out 34-bit DIO (5V)

Expansion: 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots SIM card slot Optional WiFi/Bluetooth and 4G modules

Other features — Wall-mount kit; 2x antenna holes; 2x LEDs

Power — 12-36V DC with 3-pin terminal block; power and remote power switches; reset button

Operating temperature — -25 to 55°C

Vibration resistance — 5Grms, 5-500Hz w/ CF/SSD; 1Grms, 5-500Hz w/ HDD

Weight — 4.0 k

Dimensions — 264.2 x 154.2 x 96.4mm

Operating system — CentOS 7.3, Fedora 25, and Ubuntu 16.04 “and above”; Windows 7 through Windows 10 IoT



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Boxer-6639M. More information may be found at Aaeon’s Boxer-6639M product page.

