Linux-friendly embedded PC pours on the PoE
Aaeon’s rugged “Boxer-6639M” industrial PC supports 6th or 7th Generation Intel CPUs and provides 8x USB, 6x RS-232/422/485, 3x GbE, and 4x PoE ports.
Over the last year, Aaeon has spun off a number of similar versions of its fanless, Linux-ready Boxer-6xxx line of fanless industrial PCs. The new Boxer-6639M is so similar to last year’s Boxer-6639 and the recent Boxer-6839 that it seems it could just as easily have been an optional SKU to either instead of a separate product. The new model does have one unique superpower, however: 4x 802.3at-compliant GbE PoE ports for up to 80W Power-over-Ethernet, which join the existing 3x standard GbE ports.
Boxer-6639M, front and back
Like Boxer-6639 and Boxer-6839 and last month’s, 9x GbE equipped Boxer-6640M, the Boxer-6639M supports a range of Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core, Pentium, and Celeron processors, led by the quad-core 2.9GHz/3.8GHz turbo Core i7-7700T. It also similarly supports the same, mostly “TE” model, 6th Gen “Skylake” processors. Linux support once again includes CentOS 7.3, Fedora 25, and Ubuntu 16.04.
As the name suggests, the Boxer-6639M is as almost identical to last year’s Boxer-6639. Aside from the new PoE ports, the only notable exceptions include power input range and temperature ranges that have both been tightened up slightly on the low end with 12-36V DC and -25 to 55°C, respectively. The system offers the same vibration resistance, but the 264.2 x 154.2 x 96.4mm dimensions are slightly larger.
Boxer-6639M detail views
The feature set is also very close to the larger Boxer-6839, which similarly targets machine vision applications. That model also lacks the Boxer-6639M’s PoE ports, and it adds several PCIe slots housed in a compartment below the main unit. The Boxer-6839 also has two more USB 3.0 ports for a total of 6x instead of 4x. Its power and input ranges match those of the earlier Boxer-6639.
Like the Boxer-6639 and Boxer-6839, the Boxer-6639M provides a pair of mini-PCIe slots, 6x RS-232/422/485 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, SATA and CFast storage, 34-bit DIO, and audio I/O. The combination of 2x HDMI and a VGA port provides triple simultaneous displays. Other features are listed below.
Specifications listed for the Boxer-6639M include:
- Processor — Intel 7th Gen or 6th Gen Core, Pentium, or Celeron processors
- Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 1866/2133 via 2x SODIMMs
- Storage:
- SATA slot with 2.5-inch bay
- CFast slot
- Display:
- 2x HDMI 1.3 ports with 4K resolution
- VGA port
- Triple independent displays
- Networking — 3x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I210); 4x PoE ports
- Other I/O:
- 4x USB 3.0 ports
- 2x USB 2.0 ports
- 6x RS232/422/485 ports
- Audio mic-in and line-out
- 34-bit DIO (5V)
- Expansion:
- 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots
- SIM card slot
- Optional WiFi/Bluetooth and 4G modules
- Other features — Wall-mount kit; 2x antenna holes; 2x LEDs
- Power — 12-36V DC with 3-pin terminal block; power and remote power switches; reset button
- Operating temperature — -25 to 55°C
- Vibration resistance — 5Grms, 5-500Hz w/ CF/SSD; 1Grms, 5-500Hz w/ HDD
- Weight — 4.0 k
- Dimensions — 264.2 x 154.2 x 96.4mm
- Operating system — CentOS 7.3, Fedora 25, and Ubuntu 16.04 “and above”; Windows 7 through Windows 10 IoT
Further information
No pricing or availability information was provided for the Boxer-6639M. More information may be found at Aaeon’s Boxer-6639M product page.
