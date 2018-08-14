Linux-friendly embedded computer runs on Apollo Lake power

Axiomtek has released a rugged, Ubuntu-ready “eBOX627-312-FL” embedded PC with a dual-core Celeron N3350, 2x GbE, 6x USB, and 4x serial ports plus mini-PCIe, HDMI, SATA, and “Flexible I/O.”



The eBOX627-312-FL is a more rugged spin on two earlier eBOX industrial computers equipped with Intel’s Apollo Lake generation Celeron N3350 SoC: the low-profile eBOX100-312-FL and the more recent and advanced, PoE enabled eBOX565-312-FL. The new model supports Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS and Windows 10 IoT, and is “well-suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation,” says Axiomtek.







eBOX627-312-FL rear view showing SATA tray

(click image to enlarge)



Like these earlier eBOX models, the eBOX627-312-FL has a dual-core Celeron N3350 clocked to 2.4GHz. It similarly features an IP40-protected, heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case and 3 Grms vibration resistance (with SSD). This latest model has a wider operating range than its siblings, at -20 to 65°C when used with the default, wide-range 9-36V input configuration, or -20 to 70°C when locked in at 12 or 24 VDC.

The 1.38 kg, 200 x 120 x 65mm system has fewer features than this April’s larger eBOX565-312-FL. For example, the eBOX627-312-FL has fewer USB, SATA, Gigabit Ethernet, and display ports, and is limited to only 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM.

The eBOX565-312-FL is equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 4x serial ports, split between RS-232 and RS-232/422/485. You also get an HDMI port and an external SATA HDD/SSD bay. The eBOX565-312-FL offers dual full-size mini-PCIe slots with USB and PCIe support, as well as a SIM slot, 4x SMA antenna connectors, and optional mSATA.







eBOX565-312-FL front view showing Flexible I/O Window (left) and front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Unlike the other two Celeron N3350 equipped eBOX models, but like the Kaby Lake based eBOX700-891-FL and Skylake based eBOX670-891-FL , the system provides a customizable I/O module slot called a “Flexible I/O Window” that supports various Axiomtek mini-PCIe based I/O modules. No details were supplied, but the earlier eBOX700-891-FL features optional CAN bus/CAN open, LAN, DIO, and COM modules.

The eBOX700-891-FL has a watchdog, LEDs, and power switches. Options including TPM 1.2, WiFi and 3G/LTE modules, and HDD, SSD, and mSATA storage. You can also choose to add a 24V 120W adapter, as well as wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits. The system supports Axiomtek’s AXView 2.0 intelligent embedded monitoring software for IIoT.



Further information

The eBOX700-891-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s eBOX700-891-FL product page.

