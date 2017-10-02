Linux-friendly embedded computer offers up to 4x isolated serial ports

Axiomtek’s rugged “ICO300-83B” is a fanless DIN-rail PC with a Celeron N3350 SoC, 2x mini-PCIe, 4x USB 3.0, and up to 4x isolated RS-232/422/485 ports.



Axiomtek’s Intel Apollo Lake based ICO300-83B computer can be considered a more advanced version of its entry-level, Bay Trail Atom based ICO-300-MI, but it has more in common with the more advanced, Braswell based ICO310 design. Among other similarities, the ICO300-83B has the same compact, 155 x 110 x 48mm footprint as the ICO310, as well as up to 8GB DDR3L RAM, 2x GBE ports, and 4x USB 3.0 ports.







ICO300-83B (left) and top view

(click images to enlarge)



Like the ICO-300-MI and ICO310, this is a fanless, DIN-rail and wallmount ready computer for industrial IoT. While the earlier ICO-310 supports quad-core, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 and N3160 SoCs, the new ICO300-83B offers only a dual-core, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350, with similar 6W TDP, but with a slightly faster Apollo Lake architecture. It similarly ships with support packages for Linux and Windows 10, and supports AXView 2.0 hardware monitoring and remote management software.

The ICO300-83B mimics the ICO310 is offering a 1-Kilogram, IP40-protected chassis, as well as vibration resistance rated at 2g @ 5 to 500Hz, amplitude 0.35mm. It similarly offers a wide-range 12-24V DC supply with terminal block that supports overvoltage and reverse protection.

Like the Atom E3815 driven ICO-300-MI, the new model provides -20 to 70°C support instead of -20 to 60°C on the ICO-310. There’s also an optional ICO300-83B-WT model that stretches into the cold zone with -40 to 70°C support. The WT model’s dual GbE ports use i210IT controllers rather than i211AT on the standard model. There’s no PoE PD support, however, as there is on the ICO310.







ICO300-83B front (left) and rear and top detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Unlike the ICO310, the new model is not referred to as “field controller,” probably because of its lack of MODBUS support. The 8-bit DIO port is now available only on a special ICO300-83B-DIO variant, and the VGA port (or optional HDMI port) has been moved to the top of the unit. This makes room for 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, which join the earlier 2x standard RS-232/422/485 ports to add up to four serial ports total. Optionally, all 4x RS-232/422/485 ports can be isolated.

Expansion capabilities are the same as with the ICO-310, including a SATA SSD/HDD bay. The SATA generation was not listed, so our guess is it’s SATA II instead of III. One of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA storage. There’s no mention of the ICO310’s SIM card slot, but dual antennas are available, as well as optional, mini-PCIe based 3G, 4G, GPS, and WiFi/Bluetooth modules. A watchdog and RTC are also onboard.



Further information

The ICO300-83B will be available “around November” at an unstated price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s ICO300-83B announcement and product pages.