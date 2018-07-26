Linux-friendly Apollo Lake panel PC is ready to shake, rattle, and roll

Adlink’s has launched a rugged, customizable Apollo Lake panel PC series called “SP-AL” with IP65-protected 7- to 25-inch capacitive or resistive screens, expansion via mini-PCIe and Adlink FM modules, and extended temperature, shock, and vibration resistance.



Adlink’s SP-AL series of all-in-one open frame panel computers ranges from 7-inch, 1024 x 600 to 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 models with a choice of 5-point capacitive or 5-wire resistive touchscreens. The rugged systems are equipped with a choice of two Apollo Lake SoCs: the Intel Atom x5-E3930 (1.3/1.8GHz, 6.5W TDP) or Atom x7-E3950 (1.6/2.0GHz, 12W TDP).







SP-AL exploded view

The systems run Windows 10 and Ubuntu 16.04 with Qt. Android support will arrive in the fourth quarter. Applications include transportation, retail, hospitality, industrial automation, healthcare, and gaming.

Aside from display specs and temperature ranges, which go from 0 to 50˚C to -20 to 70˚C, depending on the size, the systems are identical. (The press release mentions a -40 to 85˚C range, but we saw no evidence of this on the product page.) They all offer shock, vibration, humidity, and ESD resistance, as well as IP65 front-panel protection (see chart below).







Segment of SP-AL spec sheet showing display and ruggedization details

You can load up to 8GB of 1600MHz DDR3L and store data on up to 64GB of optional eMMC 5.0. You also get an M.2 2280 slot for SSD storage and a SATA header that supports 2.5-inch SSDs or HDDs, both with optional storage.

The SP-AL is equipped with dual GbE ports with WoL, as well as a DP++ port for up to 4096 x 2160 pixels. You also get USB 3.0 and 2.0 host ports, as well as 2x RS-232/422/485 ports with 9-bit mode and auto flow.

There’s a full-size mini-PCIe slot and SIM slot, as well as an optional WiFi/BT/4G LTE wireless kit. A homegrown Function Module (FM) interface supports optional FM add-on modules, which “can be customized to cater to vertical applications and connect to external power supply to support power-hungry modules such as graphics cards,” says Adlink.

Other features include a DB40 debug port, a watchdog, and interfaces such as 8-pin GPIO, USB, 3x I2C (2x for clients), and 2x audio including one with 2x 2W speaker support. There’s a box header that “supports physical key x 32 for data input,” an optional LCD backlight control, optional TPM 2.0 and thermal sensors, and 10x LEDs, 3x of which are user defined.

The wide-range, 9-36V DC input can plug into an optional 120W/160 W AC-DC adapter. The system provides voltage range, overvoltage protection (OVP) and undervoltage protection (UVP).

Onboard wafer interfaces support reset and power buttons, RTC backup battery, and an optional UPS kit. Adlink’s Smart Embedded Management Agent (SEMA) utility for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance is pre-loaded.



The SP-AL series appears to be available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Adlink’s SP-AL product page.