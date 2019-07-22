Linux-driven Zynq UltraScale+ module ships with open-spec carrier board

MYIR’s “MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module” runs Linux on a quad -A53, FPGA-equipped Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with 4GB of DDR4 and eMMC. There’s also a MYD-CZU3EG Development Board with GbE, CAN, PCIe, SATA, and Arduino I/O.



In recent years, MYIR has spun a variety of embedded boards based on Xilinx’s Cortex-A9/FPGA hybrid Zynq 7000 SoC, including the MYC-C7Z010/007S compute module and the open-spec Z-Turn and Z-turn Lite SBCs. The company has now advanced to its first product based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, which combines 4x 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores running Linux with a more powerful FPGA and dual 600MHz Cortex-R5 MCUs. The $399 MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module can be bought as part of a $659 MYD-CZU3EG Development Board kit.







MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 60 x 52mm MYC-CZU3EG module supports applications including Internet, cloud computing, data center, machine vision, military facilities, and flight navigation, among others. It ships with a Linux 4.9.0-based stack with U-boot, a gcc 5.2.1 cross-compiler, a file system and more, all provided with source code.

The MYC-CZU3EG joins many other Linux-powered compute modules with the 16nm-fabricated Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, many of which are similarly accompanied by carrier boards, such as the recent MSC SM2S-ZUSP SMARC module from Avnet’s MSC Technologies group. The MYIR module defaults to the mid-range Zynq UltraScale+ XCZU3EG variant but also offers lower-end XCZU2CG and XCZU3CG parts or higher-end XCZU4EV or XCZU5EV models on special order.

As shown in the chart below, the EG and EV models add a 667MHz Mali-400 MP2 graphics chip, and the EV models in particular offer significantly more FPGA firepower. The chart also suggests these higher end parts feature 1.5GHz clock rates on the quad -A53 block vs. 1.3GHz on the headless CG models, although MYIR clocks the XCZU3EG at 1.2GHz.







MYC-CZU3EG detail view (left) and available Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC models

(click images to enlarge)



The MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module is equipped with 4GB DDR4, 4GB eMMC, and 128MB QSPI flash. There’s a Gigabit Ethernet PHY, USB PHY, and an “Intel Power Module” PMIC. The 3.3V, 0 to 70°C-ready module has a watchdog, a clock generator, and 4x LEDs.

Dual Samtec 0.5mm-pitch 160-pin Razor Beam High-Speed headers provide access to I/O linked to the Arm and FPGA blocks. FPGA-connected I/O on the MYC-CZU3EG includes 156 user PL I/O pins, 4x PS GTR transceivers with 2x GTR reference clock inputs, and 4x PL GTH transceivers with 1 GTH reference clock input and PS MIOs. MYIR has posted a pinout diagram on the product page.



MYD-CZU3EG Development Board

The MYD-CZU3EG Development Board supports the MYC-CZU3EG module with a microSD slot, as well as GbE, USB 3.0 Type-C, CAN, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports. There’s also a pair of LCD connectors and onboard connectors for PCIe and powered SATA III interfaces. For debug, there’s JTAG and a micro-USB serial debug port.







MYD-CZU3EG Development Board with MYC-CZU3EG module (left) and also with active heatsink

(click images to enlarge)



FPGA-related I/O includes Arduino, 2x PMoD, and FMC connectors. If you purchase the MYC-CZU3EG module with one of the high-end EV variants, you also get 4x SFP optical networking interfaces housed in an SFP cage.

Other MYD-CZU3EG features include a variety of switches, keys, and buttons including boot mode, user, reset, fan, programming, and power. There are dual 12V inputs — a standard barrel jack and a terminal connector — as well as a battery-backed RTC.







MYD-CZU3EG detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The kit includes the MYC-CZU3EG module, an active heatsink, and various cables and adapters. There’s also a 16GB microSD card with the Linux stack and a product disk with documentation and the carrier board schematic. Options include 7-inch resistive or capacitive touchscreens, each for $99, and a $39 USB camera module.



Further information

The MYC-CZU3EG ($399) and MYD-CZU3EG ($659) are shipping now. Volume discounts and customization services are available. More information may be found in MYIR’s MYC-CZU3EG announcement and the product pages for the

MYC-CZU3EG module and MYD-CZU3EG dev kit.

