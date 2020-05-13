Linux-driven networking SBC offers GbE, 2.5GbE, and WiFi 6

The Compex CP01 router board — also called the DR6018 — runs OpenWrt on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6018 and offers a 2.5GbE port, 5x GbE ports with PoE, an M.2 E-key slot, and dual-band 802.11ax (WiFi 6).



A Compex CP01 router board has begun sampling with 802.11a/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6) built around a Qualcomm Atheros IPQ6018 networking processor. We could not find details on the IPQ6018 SoC — also referred to as the IPQ6018 Cypress — but it appears to be related to Qualcomm’s 14nm fabricated, 1GHz, quad -A53 IPQ6010 and IPQ6028, which comprise a Networking Pro 400 platform. While these other models run at 1GHz, the IPQ6018 can achieve 1.8GHz.







Compex CP01 (AKA DR6018) and block diagram for Qualcomm Networking Pro 400 processors, which are similar to the CP01’s IPQ6018

(click images to enlarge)



The IPQ6018 and the other Qualcomm Networking Pro 400 SoCs are more powerful quad-core, Cortex-A53 siblings to Qualcomm’s Cortex-A7 IPQ4019 and IPQ4029. Those two quad-core -A7 processors appeared last year on the Dakota DR4019 router SBC, which is offered by Wally’s Communications and Maxon.

The CNXSoft story that alerted us to the product said that Wally’s Communications said it had begun sampling the board, which it calls the DR6018. The report also uncovered a Compex product page, as well as a Codico shopping page where the DR6018 is sold as the Compex CP01 for 389 Euros ($422). We also see that 524wifi.com is selling the Compex CP01 for $499.

According to CNXSoft, the board runs OpenWrt 14.07 Barrier Breaker firmware and is available with a Qualcomm SDK provided with QCA binary drivers. The 219 x 150 x 16.55mm SBC is equipped with 1GB of DDR3L, 256MB NAND, 32MB NOR, and a microSD slot.

The Compex CP01 supplies 5x GbE ports and a single 2.5GbE port. Power-over-Ethernet (24V~48V passive) is listed on the Wally’s page, which we would imagine either applies to the four GbE ports on the bottom right of the detail image below at left or only to the single GbE port next to the 2.5Gbps port.







Compex CP01 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The dual-band, dual concurrent 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11a/n/ac/ax standard provides lower latency and power consumption, improved simultaneous data delivery, and up to 30 percent faster speed than Wave2 , which is the name for the second, faster wave of 802.11ac (WiFi 5) radios. Like Wave2 802.11ac, 802.11ax (WiFi 6) uses dual-band MU-MIMO (multiuser multiple input, multiple output) technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices.

The 2.4GHz radio supports up to a 573Mbps physical data rate with 23dBm output power per chain while the 5GHz radio can achieve up to 1.2Gbps with 20dBm. The board offers support for Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) and EasyMesh mesh routing. You also get a pair of dual U.FL antenna connectors.

The Compex CP01 has an M.2 E-key socket with PCIe 3.0 support that Compex’s January announcement touts for supporting 5G cellular modems. Other features include USB 2.0 host and USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a socket for plugging in a Bluetooth module, and a mini-USB port for Bluetooth debug. A 12V jack powers the board, which also offers a UART, an LED connector, a JTAG connector, a reset button, and boot config and “auth enable” switches



Further information

The Compex CP01 (DR6018) is selling for $495 from Compex, and can be found at Codico for 389 Euros ($422). It is also selling for $499 at 524wifi.com. The board appears to be available via direct sales from Wally’s Communications at an undisclosed price. The most detailed information can be found on the Compex CP01 product page.

