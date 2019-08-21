Linux-driven modules to showcase new MediaTek AIoT SoCs

Innocomm is prepping an “SB30 SoM” with the new quad -A35 MediaTek i300 followed by an “SB50 SoM” with an AI-equipped, octa-core -A73 and -A53 MediaTek i500. Both modules ship with Linux/Android evaluation kits.



Innocomm, which has produced NXP-based compute modules such as the i.MX8M Mini driven WB15 and i.MX8M powered WB10, will soon try on some MediaTek SoCs for size. First up is an SB30 SoM due to launch in October that will run Linux or Android on MediaTek’s 1.5GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A35 based MediaTek i300 (MT8362) SoC. In November, the company plans to introduce an SB50 SoM based on the MediaTek i500 (MT8385).







SB30 SoM (left) and SB50 SoM

(click images to enlarge)



Innocomm has provided us with specs for the SB30 (see farther below). As for the SB50 SoM, we know it has the same form-factor and edge connector as the WB15 and new SB30 SoM and similarly connects to its carrier board via a pair of M.2 E-Key expansion slots. Like the SB30, the SB50 will offer Linux and Android support.

The SB50 SoM (AKA SB50 MTK i500 SoM) is designed for AI/AR/VR applications. Its MediaTek i500 SoC was announced (translated) with the MediaTek i300 in April. In July, MediaTek followed up with its high-end MediaTek i700 (AI IoT platform i700). All three of these “AIoT” platforms are designed for media-enhanced edge computing, with the i500 and i700 also targeting AI on the edge.

The MediaTek i500 is the mid-range model of the three, despite having specs that would beat or match any Arm processor running on one of the 125 open-spec SBCs featured in our recent Linux hacker board roundup. The SoC combines 4x Cortex-A73 and 4x Cortex A53 cores, all clocked at 2.0GHz. There’s also an 800MHz Arm Mali-G72 MP3 and a 500MHz AI processor (APU) for deep learning, neural network acceleration and computer vision applications.



MediaTek i300

The “cost-effective MediaTek i300 (MT8362) inside the SB30 SoM is a more modest affair. The SoC is built around 4x power-efficient Cortex-A35 cores clocked up to 1.5GHz. Other Cortex-A35 SoCs include NXP’s quad-core i.MX8X and Rockchip’s RK3308, as well as an upcoming NXP i.MX8 variant optimized for Microsoft’s Azure Sphere platform that uses FD-SOI power management.

The MediaTek i300 is further equipped with an Imagination PowerVR Series8XE GE8300 GPU aimed at entry-level markets. Launched earlier this year, the GPU also appeared recently on the dual -A53 Renesas RZ/G2E SoC.

The MediaTek i300 integrates a PMIC and an RF chip for 2.4GHz 802.11/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, and also supports integration of a MediaTek MT7668 chipset for 802.11ac (WiFi 5). The SoC has a 13-megapixel and 720P ready ISP and focuses on portable and HMI devices with up to 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreens. Its audio subsystem targets voice-controlled devices.



SB30 SoM

Innocomm’s SB30 SoM (SB30 MTK i300 SoM) is designed for audio/video, kiosk, digital signage, and fitness console applications. It combines the MediaTek i300 with 1GB or 2GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC, and either dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4GHz 802.11n with Bluetooth 4.0.

The SB30’s media interfaces include MIPI-DSI, LVDS, and HDMI 1.4a, as well as I2S for audio. You also get USB 2.0 host and OTG connections plus I2C, SPI, UART, and more.







SB30 Evaluation Kit

(click image to enlarge)



The SB30 Evaluation Kit (EVK) combines the module with 10/100 Ethernet, USB 2.0 host, and micro-USB device ports. There’s also a microSD slot, an RS232 header, and an expansion connector for I2C, SPI, I2S, USB, and UART interfaces. Judging from the photo, this does not appear to be the standard RPi-style 40-pin connector found on the WB15.

Display features include an HDMI 1.4a port, dual-channel LVDS for up to 21-inch displays, and a MIPI-DSI connector that supports the Raspberry Pi 7-inch LCM. The board is further equipped with a dual MIPI-CSI connector, a PDM-based digital mic, and a 10W stereo amp. The EVK has a 12V DC jack plus an antenna connector.



Further information

The SB30 SoM and EVK will launch in October and the SB50 SoM and EVK will launch in November. Pricing was undisclosed. More information should appear in the coming months on Innocomm’s very preliminary SB30 SoM and SB50 SoM product pages.

