Linux-driven module and starter kit tap Renesas RZ/G2

TQ’s “TQMaRZG2x” module runs Linux on a dual- to octa-core, Cortex-A57 and -A53 based RZ/G2 processor with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus an optional dev kit and -40 to 85°C support.



When reporting on the SMARC 2.0 SoM collaboration between Renesas and RelySys last week featuring Renesas’ scalable, 64-bit RZ/G2 processor, we saw that we missed a September announcement from TQ Embedded about its own RZ/G2 module. The 77 x 50mm TQMaRZG2x is listed as “new” and is available with an optional new Embedded Starterkit STKaRZG2x evaluation board. The module is the first of several Renesas based products from TQ.







TQMaRZG2x (left) and Embedded Starterkit STKaRZG2x

(click images to enlarge)



RZ/G2N — 2x -A57 @ 1.5GHz; PowerVR GE7800 GPU

RZ/G2M — 2x -A57 @ 1.5GHz, 4x -A53 @ 1.2GHz; PowerVR GE6250

RZ/G2H — 4x -A57 @ 1.5GHz, 4x -A53 @ 1.2GHz; PowerVR GE6650

The RZ/G2, or RZ/G2x, family comprises four different models ranging from dual to octa-core. Like the Renesas/RelySys SMARC module, the TQMaRZG2x supports three of the four RZ/G2 models, skipping the dual-core, Cortex-A53 RZ/G2E. The supported SoCs are:

The only other RZ/G2 products we have seen are a pair of 96Boards dev kits that Renesas announced with the SoC in Feb. 2019. The RZ/G2 is the first SoC to support the Linux Foundation’s 64-bit Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Super Long-Term Support (SLTS) Linux kernel, which offers more than 10 years of kernel support. There was no mention of CIP support in the TQ announcement, however.

The TQMaRZG2x runs Linux on the RZ/G2, with Android and QNX available on request. The module supports up to 8GB LPDDR4, including ECC RAM, as well as up to 256MB QSPI NOR flash and up to 64GB eMMC flash. A GbE controller is available, but there is no wireless option.

The module’s 440-pin B2B connectors provide an LCD interface that supports HDMI 2.0, LVDS, and digital RGB. Other media features include dual MIPI-CSI2 camera interfaces and up to 10x I2S audio links.







TQMaRZG2x block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The TQMaRZG2x is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 and other interfaces listed as “up to” including USB 3.0 OTG, QSPI, 6x UART, 5x H-UART, 2x CAN-FD, and 2x PCIe 2.0. More “up to” I/Os include 4x SDIO, 7x I2C, 4x SPI, 32x GPIO, and SATA, which is available only with the dual-core RZ/G2N.

The 5V module has an RTC, a temperature sensor, and a CPU JTAG interface. The standard operating range is -25 to 85°C and -40 to 85°C is optional. The module runs at a typical 6 Watts.



Embedded Starterkit STKaRZG2x

TQ’s new eval kit for the TQMaRZG2x appears to be a Mini-ITX board like the MB-COME6-3 carrier available with TQ’s Whiskey Lake based TQMx80UC COM Express Compact Type 6 module. The Embedded Starterkit STKaRZG2x is equipped with a GbE port and 2x USB 3.0 ports on the coastline.

The STKaRZG2x provides dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, 2x CAN-FD connectors, and 2x PCIe slots. Although not listed in the minimalist specs, there also appears to be an HDMI port, an SD slot, 3x audio jacks, and a power jack. Two small coastline ports could be micro-USB and Type-C ports, and there are some terminal blocks and numerous I/O pins.

“With TQ we have one of the leading partners with proven knowledge in the market and the right experience with our technology and components,” stated Frank Urbe, Senior Manager Systems and Solutions Team EMEA, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Since TQ is aiming for long-term customer support this is an additional value for both of us and as a result for our customers.”



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the TQMaRZG2x module or Embedded Starterkit STKaRZG2x kit. More information may be found in TQ Embedded’s announcement and the TQMaRZG2x and STKaRZG2x product pages.

