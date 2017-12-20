Linux-driven IoT gateway hooks up to Google Cloud analytics

SolidRun’s “ClearCloud 8K” IoT gateway runs Linux on its quad -A72 MacchiatoBIN SBC with 1-, 2.5-, and 10GbE ports, and links to Google Cloud IoT Core.



SolidRun has launched a MacchiatoBIN ClearCloud 8K IoT gateway appliance with built-in software for connecting to Google’s beta-level Cloud IoT Core analytics service (see farther below). The $399 box is built around SolidRun’s open-spec, $349 Marvell MacchiatoBIN Mini-ITX networking SBC, which features 2.5GbE and 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports, along with a standard Gigabit Ethernet port. The ClearCloud 8K is intended for evaluation use only, and lacks FCC resale compliance for resale.







ClearCloud 8K, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



SolidRun calls the ClearCloud 8K “simple and powerful.” It’s simple only in the sense that from a hardware perspective, it’s nothing but a fanless, 182 x 174 x 44mm enclosure for the MacchiatoBIN mainboard. But the MacchiatoBIN is anything but simple, and it is indeed quite powerful.

The MacchiatoBIN board is based on the headless Marvell Armada 8040 SoC, which has 4x Cortex-A72 cores that can run at up to 2GHz. Networking functions include a packet processor with a security co-processor and extensive network protocol support.

SolidRun previously partnered with Marvell when it released its earlier, Armada 38x based ClearFog Pro and ClearFog Base networking boards. The Israeli firm is also known for its NXP i.MX6 based HummingBoard SBCs.







Marvell MacchiatoBIN from two angles

(click images to enlarge)







MacchiatoBIN simplified block diagram (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The 170 x 170mm MacchiatoBIN Mini-ITX board ships with schematics and layout files, and offers an open source, mainline Linux 4.4x BSP with support for Yocto 2.1 and SUSE Linux. The enclosure exposes all the board’s ports, which include the four Ethernet connections — actually 6x considering that the dual 10GbE ports offer both RJ45 and SFP+ fiber ports. There are also USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports.Like the MacchiatoBIN board, the ClearCloud 8K ships with 4GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM plus a microSD slot. Other specs appear to be almost identical, including 3x SATA, 4x PCIe, 2x UART, and JTAG connections. There’s also a Marvell TDM low-speed module expansion header with SPI, I2C, TDM, and power interfaces. The only major omission we see from the 12V board is the SBC’s USB Type-C port with MoChi MCI interface. (For more details, see the diagrams above, as well as the spec list in our earlier MacchiatoBIN report



Google Cloud IoT Core

Google’s Cloud IoT Core managed service was announced in May as a way to “securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale.” The service was released as a public beta in September.







Cloud IoT Core conceptual diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Cloud IoT Core part of a larger Google Cloud IoT platform, which in turn is related to Google’s growing stable of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) offerings. These include Google Storage and the Cloud Vision API tapped into by Google’s recent AIY Vision Kit for the Raspberry Pi Zero W, which performs TensorFlow-based vision recognition. When used in conjunction with Google Cloud IoT, you can connect Cloud IoT Core to many of these Google Cloud services, including Pub/Sub, Dataflow, Bigtable, BigQuery, and Machine Learning Engine.

Unlike Amazon’s AWS IoT platform, Cloud IoT Core appears to lack any provision for integrating with local analytics, which Amazon provides via its AWS Greengrass stack for Linux-driven devices connecting to the AWS Cloud. However, with the ClearCloud 8K providing several 10GbE connections, you’re likely to have a nice tight connection with Google’s cloud services.

Cloud IoT Core maintains a logical representation of the physical IoT device, including device properties and last reported state. APIs are provided for applications to retrieve and update device properties and state even when the device is not connected.

For security, you get MQTT and asymmetric key-based authentication per individual device enabled via Certificate Authority (CA) verification. The CA function appears to be enabled on the MacchiatoBIN’s Armada 8040, as Marvell is listed among the first Cloud IoT Core partners.

The open source Cloud IoT Core is free for the first 250MB per month. Standard pricing starts at $0.0045 per megabyte per month for up to 250GB per month volume, with lower per-megabyte prices for higher volumes.



Further information

The MacchiatoBIN ClearCloud 8K is available now starting at $399. More information may be found on SolidRun’s ClearCloud 8K product and shopping pages.

