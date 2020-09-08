Linux-driven i.MX6ULL IoT gateway offers mini-PCIe and CANBus too

Artila’s DIN-rail mountable “Matrix-752” IoT gateway runs Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 16GB eMMC, 2x LAN, 2x serial, USB OTG, isolated CAN and DIO, and mini-PCIe with micro-SIM.



Artila Electronics has launched a variation on the Matrix-750 introduced earlier this year. Like that model, the Matrix-752 runs Linux 4.19x on NXP’s 800MHz, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL, which is faster than the 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 that powers many of Artila’s gateways such as the similar Matrix-710 and Matrix-713.



Matrix-752

The only differences we can see between the Matrix-750 and new Matrix-752 is that the latter model adds 16GB eMMC plus a serial port and CANBus port. Both models measure 112 x 89 x 30mm and weigh 350 grams. They both support a 0 to 70°C operating range.

Like the Matrix-750, the Matrix-752 ships with 512MB LvDDR3 and a microSD slot for up to 128GB. It also adds a similarly bootable 16GB eMMC. There are dual 10/100 Ethernet ports, as well as a mini-PCIe slot, micro-SIM slot, and 2x SMA slots.

The Matrix-752 provides single micro-USB 2.0 OTG and RS-485/RS-232 ports, and adds an RS-232 port, which is similarly deployed via a terminal block. Also new is an isolated CANBus 2.0A/B port for up to 1Mbps throughput.

Once again there are 2x isolated digital inputs, 2x solid-state relay digital outputs, and an internal serial debug port. Other features include a watchdog and an RTC with supercap backup. The system provides a 9-48VDC terminal block input with an optional 110-240VAC to 12VDC adapter, and it runs at a typical [email protected] DIN-rail mounting is optional.

The Linux stack includes kernel 4.19.x, BareBox, and an ETX4 file system. Other components include gcc 8.2.0 + glibc 2.28 toolchain, as well as web servers, databases, script languages, text editor, and package management.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the Matrix-752. It probably costs a bit more than the Matrix-750, which sells for $398 at WDL Systems. More information may be found in Artila’s announcement and product page.