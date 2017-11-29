Linux-driven i.MX6 UL/ULL module ships with wireless-enabled baseboard

MYIR’s tiny, rugged “MYC-Y6ULX” COM features an i.MX6 UL or ULL SoC, an optional baseboard, and 140-pin “stamp hole” expansion.



COMs running NXP’s low power i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) and similar i.MX6 ULL are typically much smaller than other compute modules. Despite its trim, 39 x 37mm footprint, MYIR’s new MYC-Y6ULX falls only in the middle of the pack in the miniaturization competition. (For more information on other i.MX6 UL modules, see our coverage of Murata’s 40 x 40mm Aquila 6UL.)







MYC-Y6ULX (left) and MYD-Y6ULX

(click images to enlarge)





MYC-Y6ULX with cover plate removed (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Starting at only $18, the IoT-focused MYC-Y6ULX module gets the most out of its petite footprint by using a 140-pin, 1.0mm pitch “stamp hole” (aka edge-castellated ) carrier board interface. The module’s functions are brought to life on an optional MYD-Y6ULX Development Board (see farther below). MYIR has previously tapped the i.MX6 UL and ULL on its MYS-6ULX SBC. As with that board, MYIR ships the MYC-Y6ULX with a Linux 4.1.15 BSP along with a Yocto file system, toolchain, drivers, and source code.Volume customers can choose between four flavors of i.MX6 UL and three flavors of i.MX6 ULL. Two of the i.MX6 UL models offer 696MHz clock rates in addition to the standard 528MHz, and those two and one more SKU add 128KB L2 cache in addition to the standard 128KB OCRAM. There are also varying levels of crypotography and varying numbers of interfaces. Only two of the models support 24-bit LCD and CSI. The three i.MX6 ULL models are all clocked at 528MHz, but also have different ranges of security and I/O.

NXP’s i.MX6 ULL is almost identical to the i.MX6 UL except for having a slightly lower price and improved power management with lower-powered sleep modes. There are also some minor I/O changes such as multi-channel audio, improved 24-bit CSI, and e-reader support.

The I/O differences between the MYC-Y6ULX models are significant, but all the models offer a 10/100 Ethernet controller with support for 1x or 2x ports. Highlights on the higher end models include serial, USB, I2C, CAN, SPI, ADC, PWM, I2S, JTAG, Parallel camera, 24-bit LCD, and up to 97 GPIOs.



MYD-Y6ULX Development Board

When buying the MYC-Y6ULX in single units or with the MYD-Y6ULX Development Board, your processor options are more limited. Here you get three higher-end processor options, but only at 528MHz.

You can choose between one i.MX6 UL model (MCIMX6G2CVM05AB) — the only option with -40 to 85°C support (-20 to 65°C with WiFi) — or two i.MX6 ULL models (MCIMX6Y2DVM05AA) with 0 to 70°C support. The i.MX6 UL and one of the two i.MX6 UL SKUs are available with 256MB DDR3 and 256MB NAND flash. The other ULL model has 512MB DDR3 and 4GB eMMC, but the eMMC can’t be used simultaneously with SDIO storage.







MYD-Y6ULX detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The 140 x 105mm MYD-Y6ULX baseboard runs on 12V/1.5A DC power, and features 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports, 2x USB 2.0 host ports, a micro-USB OTG port, and a microSD slot. An LCD interface supports optional 4.3- and 7-inch touchscreens, and there’s a camera interface. For audio you get an onboard mic interface and 3.5mm input and output jacks.

An SDIO-based WiFi module is standard, and a 4G LTE module is optional. The LTE optional is said to be USB-based, but is derived from the sole mini-PCIe interface. A SIM card slot and dual antenna interfaces are also onboard.

Serial ports include a standard debug (TTL), as well as isolated RS-485, 3-wire RS-232, and CAN interfaces that share a terminal plug interface. There’s also a 20-pin expansion connector with SPI, I2C, 2x UARTs, and 10x GPIO. Other features include a battery-backed RTC, 2x LEDs, and a variety of buttons, including a boot switch.



Further information

Single unit sales for the MYC-Y6ULX module appear to be limited to the same three i.MX6 UL/ULL models found on the MYD-Y6ULX Development Board, but other i.MX6 UL/ULL options also appear to be available for volume orders. Single unit pricing for the COM includes the i.MX6 UL with -40 to 85°C, 256MB RAM, and 256MB NAND ($21), i.MX6 ULL with 0 to 70°C, 256MB RAM, and 256MB NAND ($18), and i.MX6 ULL with 0 to 70°C, 512MB RAM, and 4GB eMMC ($23).

The MYD-Y6ULX Development Board with the same three options costs $95, $89, and $95, respectively. Only the first two MYD-Y6ULX models offer WiFi, and only the i.MX6 ULL with 0 to 70°C is available now for both the module and dev board. The others ship Dec. 28. Optional touchscreens range from $60 to $99, and there’s an optional $29 camera module.

More information may be found on MYIR’s MYC-Y6ULX and MYD-Y6ULX product pages, which offer MYIR’s usual extensive documentation.

