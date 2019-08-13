Linux-driven i.MX6 gateway offers 4G plus isolated serial and CANBus

Forlinx announced a compact “FCU1201” IoT gateway that runs Linux on an i.MX6 DualLite and offers 4G, WiFi/BT, LAN, CAN, HDMI, USB, serial, DIDO, and CANBus.



Chinese embedded vendor Forlinx has unveiled a power-efficient FCU1201 IoT gateway equipped with NXP’s 1GHz, dual-core Cortex-A9 i.MX6 DualLite. Like the company’s i.MX6 UL-equipped FCU1101, the system combines extensive serial interfaces with wireless connectivity.







FCU1201

(click images to enlarge)







FCU1201 EV charging (left) and CNC control applications

FCU1201 detail views



In addition to general lightweight IoT gateway duty, the FCU1201 supports in-vehicle EV charging, vending machines, remote monitoring of CNC machines, and Ali Cloud ( Alibaba Cloud ) IoT aggregation applications built around Alibaba’s Link IoT Edge platform. The system runs Linux 3.0.35 on the i.MX6.The 147.5 x 100 x 41.8mm system is equipped with 1GB DDR3, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. There’s a 10/100 Ethernet port, a wireless module with 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, and a Huawei ME909S 4G module with SIM slot. The 4G module can be swapped out for GPRS. A pair each of antennas are provided for WiFi and 4G.

The FCU1201 enables dual simultaneous displays via an HD-ready mini-HDMI port and a DVI-I style LVDS port with support for 7-inch displays. Audio features include a 3.5mm stereo earphone jack and a single track microphone. In addition, “users could also expand with 1W x 2 speaker connectors or 3.5mm single track microphone jack,” says Forlinx.







FCU1201 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system is further equipped with USB 2.0 host, micro-USB OTG, and serial debug console ports, as well as a variety of serial connections via terminal block connectors. These include 2x RS485 and 2x CAN 2.0 ports, all with electronic isolation. There are also several RS232 inputs.

Other features include 4x DI and 4x DO via terminal connectors. The digital inputs are “designed with photo coupler and wet node,” says Forlinx, which adds: “users can change it to dry node optionally.” The digital outputs feature electromagnet relay protection.

The FCU1201 supports any ISO7816-compliant ESAM/PSAM security module. It also provides a mini-SIM slot for loading a PSAM card.

The gateway runs on a 9-15V DC input and offers a 15-second UPS function. There’s also an RTC, reset and boot buttons, and mounting holes. Both 0 to 70℃ and -40 to 70℃ SKUs are available, although the WiFi works only at commercial temperatures.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the FCU120. More information may be found in the Forlinx FCU1201 announcement and product page.

