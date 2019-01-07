Linux-driven i.MX ULL board drives $99 touch-panel kit

MYIR’s new “MYD-Y6ULX-HMI” dev board, built on a previous iMX6 ULL module, also drives a new $99 “MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI” 7-inch touch-panel display kit with a pre-installed Linux HMI stack and optional wireless add-on.



MYIR has launched a $59 and up development board built around its MYC-Y6ULX computer-on-module, which runs Linux on NXP’s power-sipping i.MX6 ULL SoC. The MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board powers a new 7-inch capacitive touch-panel display called the MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI. The kit features a pre-installed Linux HMI stack and offers an optional MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO wireless add-on board.







MYD-Y6ULX-HMI (left) and installed on MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI kit along with optional MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO add-on (bottom)

(click images to enlarge)







MYD-Y6ULX-HMI (left) and with optional 4GEXP IO board

(click images to enlarge)



Announced a year ago, the 39 x 37mm MYC-Y6ULX module offers four flavors of i.MX6 UL and three flavors of i.MX6 ULL, both of which are built on single Cortex-A7 cores. The MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board uses a 528MHz ULL variant of the module equipped with 256MB DDR3 and 256MB NAND flash. The RAM can optionally be expanded to up to 1GB DDR3, and there’s an option for 4GB eMMC.The module has a 140-pin, 1.0mm pitch “stamp hole” (aka edge-castellated) carrier board interface designed to work with either the standard MYD-Y6ULX Development Board or the new MYD-Y6ULX-HMI version designed for touch-panel applications.



MYD-Y6ULX-HMI and optional 4GEXP IO Board

The 130 x 88mm MYD-Y6ULX-HMI differs from the standard dev board in that it has fewer ports, but adds 4-wire resistive and capacitive touch interfaces. Both are location on the back of the board where the 16-bit LCD interface has been repositioned. All the wireless interfaces and the second Fast Ethernet found on the standard dev board have moved to an optional, $35 “MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO Board,” which connects to the board via dual 20-pin headers.







Detail views for MYD-Y6ULX-HMI (left) and 4GEXP IO Board

(click images to enlarge)



On its own, the MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board offers USB 2.0 host and micro-USB OTG ports alongside the single 10/100 LAN port. The coastline also provides a microSD slot and RS232 and RS485 interfaces, which like the 12-24V DC input next to it are deployed using terminal connectors.

The board is further equipped with Parallel camera and serial debug interfaces, as well as a coin cell slot for the battery-backed real-time clock (RTC). You also get reset and boot mode switches and a buzzer.

The optional, 130 x 88mm MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO Board is equipped with the second Ethernet port and various wireless features. A WiFi/Bluetooth module (AP6212) cannot be used if you go with the eMMC option.

The 4GEXP IO Board also provides mini-PCIe and SIM card slots that support an optional 4G LTE module. External antennas are supplied for WiFi/BT and 4G LTE, and there’s also an antenna interface for GPS if you choose to add one via mini-PCIe instead of 4G. The add-on board is further equipped with 9x GPIOs and audio I/O. Both the MYD-Y6ULX-HMI and 4GEXP IO boards ships with schematics.



MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI

The full MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI touch-panel kit combines the MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board and optional MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO Board with a 7-inch capacitive LCD with 800 x 480-pixel resolution. The 164.9 x 100mm display unit is limited to 0 to 70°C operation, although the module and dev boards that power it can also be purchased with -40 to 85°C temperatures (-30 to 85°C when using WiFi).







MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI without the 4GEXP IO add-on (left) and MEasy HMI V1.0 interface

(click images to enlarge)



The MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI kit ships preinstalled with MYIR’s MEasy HMI V1.0 stack with Linux 4.1.15 with Qt 5.6.2. The device ships with a 12V DC adapter, but there’s no enclosure. MYIR suggests that this omission will be welcome to most customers.



Further information

The MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board, optional MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO Board, and MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI touch-panel kit are available now. The MYD-Y6ULX-HMI costs $59 or $69, depending on the temperature version. Add to this the cost of the MYC-Y6ULX module, which sells for between $19 and $30, depending on the model. The 4GEXP IO Board costs $35, and the MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI kit costs $99 including the MYD-Y6ULX-HMI, but not the 4GEXP IO Board. More information may be found on MYIR’s MYD-Y6ULX-HMI, MYB-Y6ULX-HMI-4GEXP IO Board, and MYD-Y6ULX-CHMI product pages.