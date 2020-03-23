Linux-driven, Cortex-A72 edge computer supports up to 25GbE Ethernet

Nexcom’s networking-focused, rackmount “NSA 6310” edge computer runs Ubuntu on an 8- to 16- Cortex-A72 LX2160A with SATA 4x GbE, 2x SerDes slots for up to 25GbE, and PCIe, mini-PCIe, and M.2 expansion.



Nexcom announced an edge computer and uCPE networking white box appliance that runs Ubuntu Linux on NXP’s Cortex-A72 based Layerscape LX2160A SoC. The 1U rackmount form-factor NSA 6310 follows earlier Nexcom rackmount systems based on NXP processors including the LS2085A/LS2088A based NSA 3640.







NSA 6310, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The headless, 16-core, Cortex-A72 Layerscape LX2160A is the highest-end model in NXP’s line of networking-oriented QorIQ Layerscape processors. The NSA 6310 also supports the 8-core LX2080A and 12-core LX2120A.

All these models offer datapath acceleration optimized for L2/3 packet processing, as well as security offload, and traffic management and quality of service features. For more details, see our report on SolidRun’s LX2160A-based HoneyComb LX2K SBC.

The NSA 6310 supports up to 64GB DDR4 via 4x sockets and integrates a microSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay. There’s also an M.2 B-key 2280 slot with SATA support. This appears to be the same as the separately listed M.2 B-key 2280 slot said to be accompanied by a SIM slot designed for 4G.

Other expansion features include a mini-PCIe slot for WiFi and a full-sized PCIe Gen3 x8 slot with SR-IOV support for graphics or FPGA cards. There also appears to be a separate, externally accessible micro-SIM slot.

Networking features include 4x GbE ports and 2x SerDes LAN module slots, which can be fitted with optional SFP and copper solutions shown in the chart below, as well as other 25GbE, 10GbE, and 1GbE solutions. There’s also a console port and dual management ports for the SoC and BMC controls, all using RJ45 ports. A SODIMM slot is available to support an optional Nexcom BMC module. There’s also optional PoE and IEEE1588 compliant precision clock synchronization.







NSA 6310 SerDes module options

(click image to enlarge)



The NSA 6310 is further equipped with 4x LEDs, 2x fan interfaces, and a pair of SPI headers for optional GPS and TPM, respectively. The 480 x 430 x 44mm system has a 550W, 1+1 CRPS redundant power supply or an optional PoE supply. The system supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” NSA 6310. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

