Linux-driven ADAS computer features 6x FAKRA cameras

VIA’s rugged “VIA Mobile360 M810” in-vehicle computer runs Linux on a Snapdragon 820E and offers 6x FAKRA camera ports plus software for ADAS, driver monitoring, surround view, and DVR.



Taiwan-based VIA Technologies, which appears to be increasingly focused on automotive and other vision processing applications, has launched an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) computer primarily aimed at bus fleets, but also available for trucks and delivery vans. The VIA Mobile360 M810 follows earlier Mobile360 systems such as the VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder, which runs Linux on a dual -A53 Novatek NT96685T SoC, and the VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit, which runs Android 5.0 on an unnamed octa-core SoC.







VIA Mobile360 M810, front and back

The VIA Mobile360 M810 runs a Yocto 2.3 Linux stack on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820E (APQ8096A), which VIA also used on its Android-driven VIA ALTA DS 3 Edge AI mini-PC. The Snapdragon 820E is equipped with 4x Kryo cores — 2x at 2.35GHz and 2x at 1.6GHz — plus a 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU, a Hexagon 680 DSP, and a 14-bit Spectra ISP.

Designed to “reduce the risk of accidents for large vehicles such as buses and coaches,” the Mobile360 M810 ships with optional ADAS software for features like forward collision warning, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. It offers the same VIA Multi-Stitch technology found on the Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit to “seamlessly combine the camera feeds on the fly and create an all-encompassing 360° view that can be displayed locally or remotely.” When connected to a FOV-190° Rear View Camera, the system also supports dynamic moving object detection and park assistant system features.

There’s also a VIA Mobile360 DMS (Driver Monitoring System) technology that detects drowsiness and distractions and offers a driver authentication feature using facial recognition. Software feature combinations are shown in the chart below.







Mobile360 M810 with FAKRA connected automotive cam (left) and available ADAS feature combos

The VIA Mobile360 M810 is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. There are 2x M.2 slots for SATA storage, 2x mini-PCIe slots for WiFi/Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G, a SIM slot, and a U-blox 8 GNSS module. WiFi and GPS antennas connectors are standard and a 4G connector is a factory option.

The M810 features 6x FAKRA camera connectors linked to 2x DS90UB964-Q1 Quad FPD-Link III deserializer hubs. FAKRA, which we have seen on E-con’s NileCAM30 camera, is a rugged, SMB-based automotive connector standard with color-coded, lockable connectors that feature an audible click. VIA offers optional, 1-megapixel, 720p FOV-40 and FOV-90 cameras plus optional cables.







Mobile360 M810 detail view

Other features include a GbE port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x CAN bus ports that support up to 5x CAN bus channels. You also get single HDMI, COM, DIO, and micro-USB 2.0 debug ports and an audio I/O jack. Options include resistive, 1280 x 800 touchscreen monitors in 10- and 7-inch sizes.

The 236.7 x 180 x 46mm, 2.2 kg system has a 9-36V DC input with ignition support and a power button plus a 12V/1A DC output, both using Phoenix connectors. There’s a -20 to 70°C operating range with 0~95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. Shock and vibration resistance comply with ISO-16750-3.



Further information

The VIA Mobile360 M810 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in VIA Technologies’ announcement and product page. VIA will demonstrate the product along with other Mobile360 solutions at Embedded World next week in Nuremberg, Germany at Hall 2, #2-551.