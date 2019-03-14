Linux-driven, 4K-ready thin client starts at $204

VXL’s compact “Itona IQL2-64” thin client runs Linux on a dual-core Celeron N3350 with 2GB RAM, and offers 4K-ready HDMI and mini-DP, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1, and support for Citrix, RDP, VMWare, and more.



We don’t cover the thin client market exhaustively, but we find ourselves intrigued by low-cost, mini-PC-like thin clients that run Linux. Some, such as ClearCube’s recent C3xPi Thin Client, are based on the Raspberry Pi. Others, like VXL Technology’s new Itona IQL2-64, are built from scratch. The $204 and up, Intel Apollo Lake based IQL2-64 is VXL’s 11th Linux-equipped thin client.







Itona IQL2-64 and its thin client software specs

VXL released two versions of the Itona IQL2 (or just IQL2-64) thin client: the Itona IQL2-64, which is preloaded with its Gio 6 Linux distro, and the almost identical Itona IQL2-50 with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, which has twice the RAM of the Linux model.

The Gio 6 Linux distro on the IQL2-64 features support for virtual desktop environments including Microsoft RDP Client, Citrix Receiver, VMWare Horizon View Client, and more (see chart above). The distro includes a USB device manager with granular control over USB connections and a “Peer Update” feature that “reduces network usage with a ‘buddy’ peer update method as well as appointing single or multiple peers that distribute updates in the local zone,” says VXL.

Other Gio 6 Linux features include a 15-second boot, WINE, firewall, map drive, UAC, and a repository manager. There’s support for scanners, CRON, Jet Direct, and multiple sessions. The pre-loaded stack also includes VXL’s Fusion Professional device management software.







IQL2-64 portside views

The 128 x 117 x 33mm, 0.45-gram IQL2-64 runs Gio 6 Linux on an up to 2.4GHz, dual-core Celeron N3350. The system provides 2GB DDR3L RAM and 8GB to 32GB eMMC.

The IQL2-64 is equipped with a GbE port and an optional Intel Wireless AC WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2 adapter. Media features include 4K-ready HDMI 1.4 and mini-DisplayPorts with an optional HDMI-to-VGA adapter. There’s also an audio I/O jack.

Other features include 3x USB 3.1 host ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a DC input for an external power adapter. The system features humidity resistance and support for 0 to 40°C temperatures. VESA mounting is available for attaching it to the back of a display.



Further information

The Itona IQL2-64 is available for order starting at $204 with a 3-year warranty. More information may be found in VXL Technology’s IQL2 announcement and on its IQL2-64 product page.

