Linux-based RFID portal designed for complex data fusion

Datalogic’s “DLR-PR001” RFID portal reader runs Linux on an Atom Z510, and offers 4x RFID antennas plus GbE, USB, serial, GPIO, and optional GPRS.



Italian RFID technology producer Datalogic has unveiled a high-end RFID portal reader designed for real-time inventory management in warehouse, automatic gate, and retail environments. The Linux-driven DLR-PR001 is essentially an IoT gateway for RFID and other inputs. It’s especially suited for “complex AutoID scenarios where data can be collected and fed directly to the reader from multiple sources such as smart card readers, bar code readers, GPS and other in-field sensors,” says the company.







DLR-PR001

DLR-PR001 detail view

Full DLR-PR001 kit with RFID antenna (lower left), power supply, and cable (left) and concept image of multiple DLR-PR001-driven antennas collecting data

The device’s embedded foundation eliminates the need for an external PC and associated cabling. All data can be handled locally through data buffering, filtering and aggregation, and can trigger local actuators and displays for in-field, real-time processes in standalone mode. It can also work with other Datalogic RFID products including the DLR-BT001 Bluetooth pocket reader, the DLR-TL001 temperature logger, and the DLR-DK001 desk/wall reader.The EPC Class 1 Gen 2 and ISO 18000-6C compliant DLR-PR001 is available in European (865.6 to 867.6 MHz) and U.S. (902.0 to 928.0 MHz) models. It features up to 4x antenna ports that enable connection to antennas or multiplexers at up to 32 dBm (1.6W) or 30 dBm (1W). The device can receive data at up to 400Kbps with the help of optional RFID antennas.The DLR-PR001 runs Debian Linux on Intel’s first-gen, 1.1GHz Atom Z510 along with 2GB RAM and an 8GB microSD card that fits into an internal slot. The DLR-PR001 is equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet port, 2x USB 2.0 host ports, and a DB-9 serial port that can be used for Linux bash shell configuration. There’s also an external bidirectional I/O port with 13x GPIOs and an optional GPRS modem designed for “data acquisition and control in remote locations,” says Datalogic.

The 275 x 155 x 39mm device offers IP42 protection, and runs at 60W via a 9-36V input. The DLR-PR001 is designed for a temperature range of -10 to 50°C.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the DLR-PR001 RFID portal reader. More information may be found on Datalogic’s DLR-PR001 product page.

