Linux-based mobile access router features Cisco 5921 ESR

Eurotech’s rugged, Linux-driven “BoltMAR 20-11” mobile access router offers Cisco 5921 ESR software, dual Ethernet ports, and WiFi, GPS, and cellular links.



As we write this, rescuers continue to ply the flooded streets of Houston looking for survivors of Hurricane Harvey. It occurs to us that Eurotech’s BoltMAR 20-11 might come in very handy in such a situation. Designed to showcase the Linux-driven Cisco 5921 Embedded Services Router (ESR) software, this entry-level, EN50155-compliant Mobile Access Router (MAR) “allows field-proven Cisco internetworking to be extended to enterprise fleet applications in the harshest mobile environments,” says Eurotech.







BoltMAR 20-11



The BoltMAR 20-11 features Cisco IOS-powered routing, internetworking, and management, and is designed for applications “where an existing Cisco based infrastructure is in place.” Applications include control systems, information display systems, remote sensor management, vehicle-to-vehicle and on-board communications, high-speed networking, and surveillance, in industrial, fleet management, defense, and public safety environments.

The built-in Cisco 5921 ESR software includes Internet routing protocols, VLAN support, and mobility features such as Mobile IP and Radio Aware routing. It also provides QoS and traffic shaping, authentication, encryption security, and IOS management features.

In addition to providing a flexible mobile cellular access router with up to 32 VLANs per router, the device features a variety of optional, IP67-rated USB-based ReliaCELL Modular Cellular Adapters with different 2G, 3G, and 4G radios. The system also provides dual-band (2.4/5.0GHz) high transmit power WiFi designed for vehicle area networks, with the 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi radio providing up to 25dBm TX output power.

The BoltMAR 20-11 is further equipped with a 50-channel GPS receiver with -160 dBm sensitivity. Bluetooth with BLE is a “consult factory” option, and Eurotech can also provide more extensive customizations. Four external SMA antennas are included, with one dedicated to GPS and another reserved.

The BoltMAR 20-11 would appear to be based on the general design of Eurotech’s older ReliaGate IoT gateways, which similarly run Wind River Linux on Intel Atom processors. The feature set is much like that of the similarly named ReliaGATE 20-11 and the BoltMAR 20-11 shares the same old-school, 1.1GHz Intel Z510P processor used by the ReliaGate 50-21, which was announced back in 2014.

The BoltMAR 20-11 ships with 1GB RAM, and offers a 2GB SSD, an 8GB DOM, and a microSD slot for storage. The system provides 2x Fast Ethernet ports available via the service panel, as well as a ruggedized 5-port Ethernet switch.

Other service panel accessible ports include VGA, RS-232, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. A rear-panel M2 connector combines a third USB port, a second RS-232 port, a RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 port, and 2x CAN ports. The system also provides 2x optoisolated DIO interfaces, plus an odometer and Key-IN connection.

The fanless system is furnished with a 24VDC nominal (9-36VDC) @ 0.8A power supply, and runs at a nominal 19W, says Eurotech. The 3-gram, 254 x 129 x 57mm extruded aluminum enclosure can withstand -30 to 60°C temperatures, and offers IP65 ingress protection and EN61373 certification for shock and vibration. The system also meets CE, FCC, IC, UL, EN50155, andEN45545 (Fire & Smoke) regulatory requirements.



Further information

The BoltMAR 20-11 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Eurotech’s BoltMAR 20-11 product page.

