Linux-based industrial router supports 4G LTE

Matrix Electronica’s rugged, IoT-oriented “MTX-Router-Titan II” features up to 4G connectivity, including LTE, plus WiFi, Ethernet, USB, and serial links.



Madrid-based Matrix Electronica, a subsidiary of the Flexitron Group, has released a rugged industrial router with IoT gateway features that offers a mix of wireless and wired interfaces. The MTX-Router-Titan II 4G upgrades its earlier MTX-Router-Titan routers by adding 4G and LTE Cat 1 support, HSPA+ 3G, and a wider range of wired connectivity and wireless options. As before, the router supports other 3G services and 2G GPRS. There’s also a separate 3G/2G only version called the MTX-Router-Titan II 3G.







MTX-Router-Titan II (left) and Titan control screen

(click images to enlarge)





MTX-Router-Titan II

rear view

The MTX-Router-Titan II runs Linux on an unnamed ARM9 processor, and provides a Java-supported Titan software program that goes beyond router configuration to offer IoT support. The stack includes includes a DHCP server, a NAT, firewall, DynDNS/NoIP client, GSM cell positioning, relay control remote firmware upgrade, OpenVPN, and more.

The MTX-Router-Titan II can help establish and monitor cellular to RS232/485 gateways, remotely control USB devices, execute commands via SMS, and accept GSM data calls (CSD) to access different kinds of devices, such as electricity meter boxes. The software can autonomously read Modbus TCP or Modbus RTU devices, and send data such as temperature and distance information to the cloud.

The 112 x 75 x 51mm, 500-gram device supports industrial -40 to 85ºC temperatures. It offers a 9-40V DC input range, with a default of 24V with a two-way, plug-in terminal block interface. DIN-rail mounting is also available.

Both European and U.S. bands of 4G are supported for cellular routing on the 4G version (see chart below), and the system includes a SIM card interface and SMA antenna connectors. The MTX-Router-Titan II provides standard 802.11b/g/n WiFi, as well as wireless options including GPS and an internal wavecard for Wavenis RF (RF868) support.







MTX-Router-Titan II 4G vs. 3G version cellular comparison (left) and MTX-Router-Titan II conceptual diagram

(click images to enlarge)



A 10/100 Ethernet port is provided along with a micro-USB 2.0 port, an RS232 serial (DB-9) port, and an RS485 terminal block. Matrix Electronica can also customize the device with temperature and Maxbotics ultrasound distance sensors, as well as sensors for Modbus RTU/TCP devices.



Further information

The MTX-Router-Titan II appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at the Matrix Electronica MTX-Router-Titan II product page.

