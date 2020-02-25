Latest Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoCs run at 6-10W

AMD unveiled two new Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoCs: the R1102G with 6W TDP and the R1305G with 8-10W TDP. The dual-core SoCs are debuting on Sapphire’s Linux-ready “NPFP5” SBC and Simply NUC’s “Red Oak” mini-PC.



AMD is launching the two most power efficient Ryzen Embedded SoCs to date, extending its R1000 line on the low end. The dual-core, 2-thread, 1.2GHz/2.6GHz Ryzen Embedded R1102G has a 6W TDP and the dual-core, 4-thread, 1.5GHz/2.8GHz Ryzen Embedded R1305G runs at 8-10W.



D3713-V/R

mITX

The new SoC are set to ship in late March, targeting fanless embedded applications and enabling customers to” reduce system costs with less memory DIMMS and lower power requirements,” says AMD. The first products supporting the chips support Linux and Windows: an industrial, R1000 and V1000 ready D3713-V/R mITX mini-ITX board that Kontron announced earlier this month. It will also appear on Sapphire’s new 4×4-inch NPFP5 SBC, which powers Simply NUC’s Red Oak mini-PC based, both of which we will soon cover in a separate story.

Two years ago when AMD announced the Ryzen Embedded V1000 family, it compared it to its earlier, embedded R-series line, claiming twice the performance. Last April, when AMD unveiled a slightly scaled-down, dual-core R1000 version of the design, the chipmaker said it had the same low power consumption as the R-Series while delivering much higher CPU and GPU performance. This was mostly true, although two of the R-series models had 12-15W TDPs compared to 12-25W or higher for the V1000 and R1000 SoCs.







New R1102G and R1305G (compare with older R1000 models in chart below)

(click image to enlarge)







Earlier R1606G and R1505G

(click image to enlarge)



The new 6W TDP R1102G and 8-10W R1305G are the first Ryzen Embedded models to match the low power consumption of AMD’s earlier G-series , which were once a mainstay of LinuxGizmos coverage. While some of the G-series parts ran at 15W or 25W, there were several 6W and 7W models, including one 7W, quad-core, 1.2GHz GX-412HC model with a GPU.Yet, the R1102G and R1305G are much faster and provide far more powerful graphics than any of the G- and R-series model. The SoCs have the same Zen CPU cores and Radeon Vega GPU cores as the other R1000 and V1000 SoCs, although like the first two R1000 models, they have only 2x Zen cores and 3x Vega cores.

By comparison, three of the four V1000 models have quad-core, 8-thread CPUs and between 8 and 11 Vega GPU cores. The top two V1000 models also have 35-54W TDPs instead of 12-25W on most of the V1000 and R1000 models. Unlike the R1000, the V1000 can drive four independent 4K displays instead of three.

The R1102G and R1305G have much lower base CPU clock rates than the first two R1000 models, with 1.2GHz/2.6GHz and 1.5GHz/2.8GHz, respectively. This compares to 2.6GHz/3.5GHz for the R1606G and 2.4GHz/3.3GHz for the R1505G. Like the earlier models, the new R1305G is a 2-core, 4-thread design.

The new models have same 1.0GHz GPU clock rate as the R1505G compared to 1.2GHz on the R1606G. They both provide the same 1MB L2 and 4MB L3 caches as the first two R1000 parts. Video and I/O support also appears to be the same, with triple 4K displays and support for 2x 10GbE, 2x SATA, and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2.



Further information

The Ryzen Embedded R1102G and R1305G will be available by the end of March with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found in AMD’s announcement and updated R1000 product page.