Latest Orange Pi offers quad -A53 cores and 2GB of RAM

Shenzhen Xunlong’s Linux-ready “Orange Pi Win Plus” SBC offers a quad -A53 Allwinner A64, 2GB DDR3, GbE and wireless, and a 40-Pin RPi connector.



The $30 Orange Pi Win Plus adds to a flood of Orange Pi boards in recent months. Like the $20 Orange Pi PC 2 and recent, $20 Orange Pi Plus 2 H5, the Orange Pi Win Plus runs on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC, but instead of offering the Allwinner H5, it uses the older Allwinner A64, which has a slightly less capable Mali-400 MP2 GPU instead of a Mali-450 MP2.







Orange Pi Win Plus, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Orange Pi Win Plus (left) and Orange Pi Win

(click images to enlarge)



The full-featured, 93 x 60mm SBC is notable for offering a standard 2GB of DDR3. This is also the only apparent difference between the Pus model and a $25 Orange Pi Win board noticed by CNXSoft in mid March.According to CNXSoft, Shenzhen Xunlong confirmed a rumor that the board would eventually run Windows 10 IoT in addition to its current lineup of Android 6.0, Ubuntu, Debian, and a “Raspberry Pi image.” The Windows support is said to be part of a collaboration with Microsoft. Shenzhen Xunlong also recently cut a deal with Canonical to launch an Orange Pi app store using the Ubuntu Core related snap package management technology.

The Orange Pi Win Plus is claimed to be an open source device, but like many Orange Pi SBCs released in recent months, it has yet to appear on the Orange Pi community site except for mentions on the OS download page. Like the Orange Pi Win and other Orange Pi boards, however, it is shipping on AliExpress.

The Orange Pi Win Plus ships with a microSD slot, as well as optional eMMC. A GbE port is available along with WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, which are supported with an antenna. The board features an HDMI port and LCD interface, as well as audio I/O and a MIPI-CSI interface.







Orange Pi Win Plus detail views

(click images to enlarge)



You get four USB 2.0 host ports, as well as a micro-USB OTG port. The latter either does or doesn’t support power input depending on different citations that conflict on both the Win and Win Plus pages. In either case, there’s a 5V DC jack and a battery connector.

Other features include a Raspberry Pi compatible 40-pin header, as well as GPIO, IR, and debug interfaces. The board offers a wider temperature range than most hacker boards, with claims for -10 to 65℃ operation.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Win Plus (and with 1GB RAM, the Orange Pi Win) include:

Processor — Allwinner A64 (4x Cortex-53); ARM Mali-400 MP2 GPU

Memory/storage — 2GB DDR3 SDRAM; 2MB NOR flash; optional eMMC; microSD slot (up to 64GB)

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 (via Ampak AP6212); antenna

Networking — 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet port

Multimedia: HDMI port (supports audio, HDCP, CEC, 30 function, and MIPI LCD) LCD interface Mic input 3.5mm audio output MIPI-CSI input with 8-bit YUV422 CMOS interface, CCIR656 protocol for NTSC and PAL, SM pixel camera sensor, and capture at up to [email protected]

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port GPIO connector with 3x GPIO lines Debug UART header (TTL level) IR receiver

Expansion — 40-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi

Other features — power & status LEDs

Power — 5V DC jack; battery connector; PMU; power and reset switches

Operating temperature — -10 to 65℃

Dimensions — 93 x 60mm

Weight – 48 g

Operating systems — Android 6.0, Ubuntu Desktop and Server Xenial, Debian Server Jessie, Raspberry Pi Image; possible Windows 10 IoT in future



Further information

The Orange Pi Win Plus with 2GB RAM is available for $29.90, or $34.16 with shipping to the U.S. The Orange Pi Win with 1GB RAM goes for $25, or $28.66 with shipping to the U.S. More information may be found on the AliExpress Orange Pi Win Plus and Orange Pi Win shopping pages. More information should eventually appear on Shenzhen Xunlong’s Orange Pi community site.

