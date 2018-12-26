Latest HummingBoard SBC adds CAN and serial ports

SolidRun has launched a variation on the HummingBoard Edge SBC called the HummingBoard CBi that swaps the HDMI port with CAN and serial ports and similarly runs Linux on an i.MX6 MicroSOM.



SolidRun has introduced a HummingBoard CBi spin-off of its earlier HummingBoard Edge SBC that adds CAN and serial ports. The sandwich-style board, which ships with a standard enclosure, has the same 102 x 69mm footprint of the Edge and the HummingBoard-Gate and ships with open schematics.







HummingBoard CBi (left) and with standard enclosure

The HummingBoard CBi SBC/mini-PC runs Linux on the same NXP i.MX6 equipped MicroSOM modules with dual-or quad-core 1.2GHz Cortex-A9 cores. (A single-core Solo model is listed in the specs, but not yet available.) Debian, Yocto Project, BuildRoot, and OpenWrt stacks are available with a Linux 4.4x kernel, and Android support is in the works.

The HummingBoard CBi offers a standard enclosure, heatsink, and -40 to 85°C support — features that are optional on the Edge. The dual-core version costs $189 with 1GB RAM (compared to $233 for a similarly configured Edge) and $255 for the quad-core model with 2GB, the same as an equivalent Edge.



The CBi lacks the HDMI port of the Edge, and there’s no mention of the GPIO header. However, it adds CAN and RS485 ports via terminal connectors and adds a configurable push button and LEDs.

Other features appear to be identical, including the usual bandwidth-limited GbE port, 4x USB 2.0 ports, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Although it’s not listed on the product page, the shopping page says the board provides a WiFi/Bluetooth module.

Like the Edge, the CBi offers a mini-PCIe slot with SIM slot, as well as a storage-ready M.2 slot. Other features include LVDS, MIPI-DSI, and MIPI-CSI interfaces, as well as an RTC and a wide-range 7-36V input.

Specifications listed for the HummingBoard CBi include:

Processor (via MicroSOM i.MX6) – NXP i.MX6 (2x or 4x Cortex-A9 cores @ up to 1.2GHz)

Memory/Storage: 1GB (Dual) or 2GB (Quad) DDR3 RAM (via MicroSOM i.MX6) 8GB eMMC (via MicroSOM i.MX6) MicroSD slot M.2 2242 slot with storage support

Wireless — WiFi/Bluetooth module

Networking –- Gigabit Ethernet port (limited to 470Mbps bandwidth)

Media I/O: MIPI-DSI LVDS MIPI-CSI-2

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 ports RS485 port (terminal connector) CAN bus port (terminal connector)

Expansion: Mini-PCIe slot with SIM card holder M.2 2242 slot (see memory/storage above)

Other features – Reset button; configurable push button; IR receiver; RTC; 3x LEDs; metal enclosure

Power — 7-36V input jack

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Dimensions -– 102 x 69mm

Operating system — Linux 4.4x (Debian, Yocto Project, BuildRoot, OpenWrt; Android coming soon



Further information

The HummingBoard CBi is available with 8-week shipping time for $189 (dual-core with 1GB RAM) or $255 (quad-core with 2GB). A SolidRun rep informs us that “other variations are available in bulk with a range of differing features and prices.” More information may be found on the HummingBoard CBi

product, developer, and shopping pages.