Latest ClearFog SBC offers four GbE ports and a 10GbE SFP+ port

SolidRun’s “ClearFog GT 8K” networking SBC runs Ubuntu on a network virtualization enabled quad -A72 Armada A8040 SoC and offers up to 16GB DDR4, 4x GbE ports, a WAN port, a 10GbE SFP+ port, and 3x mini-PCIe slots.



SolidRun has updated its ClearFog line of Linux-driven router SBCs with a ClearFog GT 8K model designed for high-end edge computing, virtual customer premise equipment (vCPE), network functional virtualization (NFV), network security, and general networking duty. The SBC runs Linux Kernel 4.4x, Ubuntu 16.04, and Google IoT Core on Marvell’s quad-core, up to 2GHz Cortex-A72 Armada A8040 SoC. Models are available with 8GB eMMC ($209), 128GB eMMC ($304), 8GB eMMC with 16GB RAM ($526), and 128GB eMMC with 16GB RAM ($621).







ClearFog GT 8K

The ClearFog GT 8K has less in common with the ClearFog boards than with SolidRun’s more recent Marvell MacchiatoBIN Double Shot Mini-ITX board, which similarly runs on the headless Armada 8040. There’s also a Marvell MacchiatoBIN Single Shot version, which is identical except that the Armada 8040 processor is clocked to 1.6GHz instead of 2GHz. The Single Shot is also available in an enclosed IoT gateway product called the ClearCloud 8K.

Marvell’s headless, up to 2GHz Armada 8040 SoC features a networking accelerator with security co-processor, providing the ClearFog GT 8K with “full” virtualization support, says SolidRun. By comparison, the older, OpenWrt driven ClearFog Pro and ClearFog Base boards run on Marvell’s single- or dual-Cortex-A9 Armada 38x SoC via a 38x-MicroSOM computer-on-module. Like the earlier ClearFog SBCs, but not the MacchiatoBIN, the ClearFog GT 8K is a closed-spec, commercial board.







MacchiatoBIN (left) and ClearFog Pro

ClearFog GT 8K — 4x switched GbE, 1x WAN GbE, 1x 10GbE SFP+

MacchiatoBIN — 1x GbE, 1x 2.5GbE SFP+, 2x 10GbE SFP+

ClearFog Pro — 1x GbE, 6x switched GbE, 1x 2.5GbE SFP or copper

ClearFog Base — 2x GbE, 1x 2.5GbE SFP

The ClearFog GT 8K’s networking feature set combines the MacchiatoBIN’s 10GbE, optical SFP+ ports with the switched GbE and dedicated WAN ports of the ClearFog Pro, but it offers fewer of each:

The 177 x 110mm ClearFog GT 8K is larger than the ClearFog Base, but smaller than the ClearFog Pro or MacchiatoBIN boards. It similarly offers an extended 0 to 70°C operating range and adds a -40 to 85°C option. Like the MacchiatoBIN, it has a 12V DC input instead of the wide-range input found on the ClearFog Base and Pro.







ClearFog GT 8K detail view

Unlike the MacchiatoBIN, the ClearFog GT 8K offers optional eMMC and M.2 expansion in addition to the microSD slot, but it lacks SATA connectors. In place of the MacchiatoBIN’s 4x PCIe slots, you get 3x mini-PCIe slots with USB 2.0 + PCIe support for wireless and I/O cards. There’s a USB 3.0 port, a debug UART, and GPIO, but it lacks the MacchiatoBIN’s additional USB ports and other interfaces.

Specifications listed for the ClearFog GT 8K include:

Processor — Marvell Armada 8040 (4x Cortex-A72 cores @ up to 2GHz); packet, security, DMA, and XOR co-processors

Memory/storage: Up to 16GB of single-channel DDR4 RAM 64Mb SPI flash MicroSD slot Optional up to 128GB eMMC Optional M.2 (via adapter) for SSDs

Networking: 1x 10GbE port via SFP+ 4x switched GbE ports with 2.5GbE uplink to SoC Dedicated WAN GbE port

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port Debug UART GPIO

Expansion — 3x PCIe slots (USB 2.0 + PCIe); optional M.2 for SSD (see above)

Other features — User push buttons; LEDs; heatsink; RTC with battery; optional enclosure

Power — 12V DC input

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C or -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 177 x 110mm

Operating system — Linux 4.4x; Ubuntu 16.04; Google IoT Platform



Further information

The ClearFog GT 8K is available starting at $209 with 8GB eMMC and unpopulated RAM slot (see pricing at top). Shipments may take up to eight weeks. More information may be found on SolidRun’s ClearFog GT 8K product, wiki, and shopping pages.