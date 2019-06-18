Kontron unveils Whiskey Lake-UE module and updates Coffee Lake COM to 9th Gen chips

Kontron’s Linux-friendly “COMe-cWL6 (E2S)” COM Express Compact Type 6 module features Intel’s new 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE CPUs with an optional 1TB NVMe SSD. Kontron also updated its COMe-bCL6 with support for 9th Gen Intel CPUs.



Intel recently released some embedded-focused UE versions of its 8th Gen Whiskey Lake U-series processors, which are appearing on Congatec’s new Conga-TC370 COM Express Compact Type 6 module and its existing U-series Conga-JC370 and Conga-IC370 SBCs. Kontron is another early adopter, launching a new COMe-cWL6 (E2S) Compact Type 6 module with UE chips and up to -40 to 85°C support.

Kontron also announced that its 8th Gen Coffee Lake based COMe-bCL6 module now supports 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips with up to 128GB RAM (see farther below).







COMe-cWL6 (E2S) and block diagram

While Congatec made a big deal of the UE chips’ 10 to 15 year lifecycle support, which it’s offering with its three boards, Kontron makes no mention of long lifecycles. Applications for the module include communication, digital signage, professional gaming and entertainment, medical imaging, surveillance and security, industrial edge computing, “industrial plant-, machine- and robot-control at the shop floor level and/or from the control room.”

The 95 x 95mm COMe-cWL6 (E2S) runs Linux, Windows 10, and VxWorks on the following processors:

Core i7-8665UE (4x cores @ 1.7GHz, 8MB cache, 15W; Intel UHD Graphics 620)

Core i5-8365UE (4x cores @ 1.6GHz, 6MB cache, 15W; Intel UHD Graphics 620)

Core i3-8145UE (2x cores @ 2.2GHz, 4MB cache, 15W; Intel UHD Graphics 620)

Celeron 4305UE (2x cores @ 2.0GHz, 2MB cache, 15W; Intel UHD Graphics 610

The COMe-cWL6 (E2S) supports up to 48GB DDR4 via a soldered 16GB allotment and a SODIMM channel that supports up to 32GB. As with the COMe-bCL6 module described farther below, there’s an “on request” option for adding an NVMe SSD up to 1TB.

The module integrates an Intel I219LM GbE controller and expresses dual SATA III interfaces, 4x PCIe 3.0 PEG lanes, and 5x standard PCIe 3.0 interfaces with Intel Optane support. The latter can “on request” be boosted to 6x lanes if you sacrifice the Ethernet, and up to 8x if you also strip out the SATA interfaces and the onboard NVMe option.

The COMe-cWL6 (E2S) is further equipped with 3x DDI (2x DP++, 1x VGA), dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS (or eDP on request), and an HD audio interface. Other features include 4x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, 2x serial RX/TX, and SPI, LPC, SMB, and Fast I2C connections. You also get an RTC, stage watchdog, and TPM 2.0.

The module provides an 8.5-20V power supply with ACPI 6.0 power management. Versions are available with 0 to 60°C, -25 to 75°C, and -40 to 85°C support, and they all offer IEC 60068-2-78 compliant humidity resistance. Kontron Approtect security is optional.



COMe-bCL6 gets 9th Gen boost

Kontron’s 125 x 95mm COMe-bCL6 COM Express Basic Type 6 module, which was announced in April 2018 with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core and Xeon CPUs, is now available with 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips. The chief benefit aside from minor performance increases is new support on the COMe-bCL6 for up to 128GB DDR4 — twice the previous maximum.







COMe-bCL6 and list of newly supported 9th Gen processors

The 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs are the last of the interminable line of Intel’s 14nm fabricated Core chips in advance of the soon-to-ship. 10nm fabricated 10th Gen Ice Lake processors . The COMe-bCL6 is now available with 10 of the 26 9th Gen models.

The list includes hexa- and quad-core Core and Xeon E models and three dual core Pentium or Celeron chips. Five of the chips have relatively low 25W TDPs, including a hexa-core Xeon E-2276ML, quad-core Xeon E-2254ML, hexa-core Core i7-9850HL, quad-core i3-9100HL, and dual-core Celeron G4932E.

Like the new COMe-cWL6 (E2S), the COMe-bCL6 supports an optional 1TB NVMe SSD. Other features include GbE, 4x SATA III, 4x USB 3.1, 8x PCIe, and optional -40 to 85°C support, among other I/O.



Further information

The COMe-cWL6 (E2S) appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.

The announcement for the new 9th Gen support on the COMe-bCL6 module may be found here.