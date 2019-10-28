Kontron unveils first Compact Type 7 module

Kontron’s Linux-friendly “COMe-cDV7” appears to be the first COM Express Compact Type 7 module. The 95 x 95mm module ships with an Atom C3000 and supports GbE, 4x 10GbE, 2x SATA, and 14x PCIe 3.0.



When Kontron announced the COMe-cDV7 as a smaller, “entry level” alternative to the Atom C3000-based COMe-bDV7 COM Express Basic Type 7 module, we were confused by the “smaller” claim. Although Kontron does not celebrate it, this appears to be the first 95 x 95mm Compact Type 7 module on the market. The module supports network intensive applications including real-time Industry 4.0 edge servers, micro servers, network appliances, robotics, and energy systems.







We covered the 125 x 95mm COMe-bDV7 a year ago in a report on a Kontron EvoTRAC S1901 automotive computer that integrates the module. The Ubuntu-powered computer alternatively ships with the Xeon D 1500 based COMe-bBD7 Type 7 COM, which we covered back in 2016. With its smaller size, the COMe-cDV7 understandably has a more limited feature set than the COMe-bDV7 and the many other Atom C3000-based Basic Type 7 modules we’ve covered, such as MSC’s recent MSC C7B-DV

For the 0 to 60°C models, you can choose from Atom C3000 parts ranging from the quad-core, 2.1GHz Atom C3538 with 16W TDP to the 16-core, 2.0GHz C3958 with 31W TDP. If you want the -40°C to 85°C ready E2 version of the module, you can start with the industrial temp, dual-core C3308 with 1.6GHz clock and 9W TDP, moving all the way up to the 12-core, 2.0GHz C3808 with 25W TDP. Linux and Windows Server BSPs are available.

The COMe-cDV7 supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4, including ECC RAM. On request, you can order two more channels for 4x SODIMM slots overall, which would presumably give you 128GB RAM.

As a build option, you can load eMMC 5.0, choosing between up to 64GB SLC or 128GB MLC eMMC. There are 2x SATA III interfaces and up to 14x PCIe 3.0 lanes, depending on the C3000 part.

Networking features include an Intel I210IT GbE controller and an up to quad-10GbE controller depending on the SKU. The module also supports NC-SI (Network Controller Sideband Interface) for remote management.

The COMe-cDV7 further supports 2x serial, up to 3x USB 3.0, and 4x USB 2.0 interfaces. (You are limited to 3x USB 2.0 if you purchase the optional Kontron Approtect security chip.) Other features include SPI, LPC, SMB, Fast I2C, staged Watchdog, RTC, and TPM 2.0.

The module provides an 8-20V ATX power input and ACPI 4.0 power management. There’s also humidity resistance per IEC 60068-2-78. Options include heatspreaders, coolers, and a new COMe Eval Carrier T7 carrier board.



The COMe Eval Carrier T7 is a 305 x 244mm ATX board with a GbE port and 4x 10GbE 10GBASE-KR SFP+ ports. Adapter cards provide access to an optional 4x copper 10GBASE-T 10GbE ports via RJ45, as well as 2x SFI/SFP+ ports.







The COMe Eval Carrier T7 is equipped with dual SATA slots along with 3x PCIe x1 plus single PCIe x16, x8, x4, and x2 slots for 32x PCIe lanes overall. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 3.0, 2x serial, and single SMBus, GPIO, and more.



The COMe-cDV7 module and COMe Eval Carrier T7 are available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement, as well as the COMe-cDV7 and COMe Eval Carrier T7 product pages.

