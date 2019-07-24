Kaby Lake-U Pico-ITX board offers choice of M.2 or SATA storage

Axiomtek’s “PICO51R” SBC combines a 7th Gen U-series chip with -20 to 60°C support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, dual displays via DP and LVDS, M.2 E- and B-key expansion, and optional SATA.



Axiomtek has launched a 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBC built around Intel’s dual-core, 7th Gen U-series (Kaby Lake-U) CPUs with 15W TDPs. The PICO51R is a more feature-rich board than its earlier PICO512 and PICO511 Pico-ITX models, offering enhancements including dual GbE ports and M.2 expansion. Other Kaby Lake-U based Pico-ITX SBCs include Aaeon’s very similarly configured PICO-KBU1.







PICO51R, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



No OS support was listed for the PICO51R, but Linux and Windows would be natural fits. The SBC is available in a standard version with an M.2 B-key slot with SSD support and an optional SKU that instead provides a dedicated SATA III slot and adds audio jacks and a fan.

The board ships with up to 16GB DDR4-2133 RAM. In addition to the M.2 B-key, there’s an M.2 E-key slot for wireless or other peripherals. Coastline ports include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and a DisplayPort. You can run dual simultaneous displays with the help of the LVDS interface.

The PICO51R is further equipped with a pair each of USB 2.0 and RS-232/422/485 interfaces, as well as SMBus/I2C and DIO. There’s also a watchdog, battery, hardware monitoring, and Intel AMT 11 remote management.







PICO51R and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The 12V SBC supports -20 to 60°C temperatures and offers which also offers an optional fan and heatspreader. With the CPU attached on the rear side of the board, the PICO51R “can aid the heat-extraction process to make fanless design possible and make system integration fast,” says Axiomtek. The board is aimed at “industrial automation applications requiring a small form factor to fit in space-limited environments.”

Specifications listed for the PICO51R include:

Processor — Intel 7th Gen U-Series CPUs with Intel HD Graphics and Intel AMT 11: 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Core i5-7300U 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7- 7600U 2.2GHz Celeron 3865U

Memory — Up to 16GB DDR4-2133 via single SODIMM

Storage — M.2 B-key slot (standard) or SATA-600 (6Gbps SATA III)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i219-LM and i211-AT) with Wake-on-LAN, PXE boot

Media I/O: DisplayPort 18/24-bit dual-channel LVDS Dual display support Mic-in/line-in/line-out (only with SATA option)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen1) ports 2x USB 2.0 headers 2x RS-232/422/485 headers 4-in/4-out DIO SMBus (compatible with I2C)

Expansion: M.2 E-Key (PCIe x1, USB 2.0) M.2 B-key slot (SATA, USB2.0, PCIex2 optional) — not available on dedicated SATA model

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; optional heatspreader, fan, and cables

Operating temperature — -20 to 60˚C; 10% to 95% relative humidity, non-condensing

Power — 12VDC input (2-pin connector); AT Auto Power On; Lithium 3V/220mAH; consumption: [email protected] to [email protected] depending on processor

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX)



Further information

The PICO51R is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s PICO51R announcement and product page. Axiomtek also recently launched an Apollo Lake based PICO319 Pico-ITX board.