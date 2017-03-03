Kaby Lake-S module offers extensive display, GbE, USB, SATA, and PCIe I/O

Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 with Intel’s 7th Gen S-series CPUs, 4x SATA 3, triple displays, and 8x PCIe x1 and PCIe x16 expansion.



Portwel’s 125 x 95mm “PCOM-B642VG” COM Express Basic Type 6 entry taps Intel’s higher-end quad- and dual-core S-series desktop-class models. No model details were offered, so presumably the module supports all 16 Kaby Lake-S parts, from a dual-core, 3.4GHz Core i3-7100T with 35W to a quad-core 4.2GHz/4.5GHz Core i7-7700K with 91W TDP. The CPUs are available with HD Graphics 630, and one of three Intel chipsets: Q170, H110, and C236.







PCOM-B642VG, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



No OS details were supplied for the module, which follows earlier Portwell Type 6 COMs like the Haswell-based PCOM-B630VG , but Linux should run just fine. The module supports Intel Kaby Lake functionality such as Intel Turbo Boost and Hyper-threading technologies, as well as Intel SGX (Software Guard Extensions), Intel MPX (Memory Guard Extensions), and additional HSIO (High Speed Input/Output), says Portwell.

The PCOM-B642VG can load up to 32GB DDR4-2400 via dual sockets, and when using the C236 chipset, it supports ECC RAM. Four SATA III ports are provided along with a GbE controller and both PCIe Gen 3 x16 and 8x PCIe Gen 3 x1 expansion. There’s an option to swap out the latter for a single PCIe x4 interface.

Triple simultaneous displays are supported via DisplayPort, VGA, and eDP interfaces. An LVDS interface also appears to be available. The PCOM-B642VG is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, and Intel HD Audio. The module supports TPM security, as well as I2C, SMBus, and UART interfaces.

The PCOM-B642VG “typically” runs on “12V, 5VSB, VBAT” power, and can operate at 0 to 60ºC temperatures, says Portwell. Optional services include carrier board design and development, review schematics and BIOS customization. The module supports applications including medical healthcare systems, military equipment, retail systems, and IoT.



Further information

The PCOM-B642VG is available now from Portwell, and will also be distributed via Arrow Electronics and Avnet. More information may be found at Portwell’s PCOM-B642VG product page.

