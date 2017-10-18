Kaby Lake Pico-ITX SBC features dual M.2 slots

Aaeon’s “PICO-KBU1” SBC is built on Intel 7th Gen U-series CPUs with up to 16GB DDR4, dual GbE ports, and M.2 B-key and E-Key expansion.



The PICO-KBU1 SBC is equipped with Intel’s dual-core, 15W TDP 7th Gen U-series CPUs from the latest Kaby Lake generation. Other 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX boards that run Kaby Lake U-Series processors include Axiomtek’s PICO512. As usual with Aaeon, no OS support is listed.







PICO-KBU1, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







PICO-KBU1(left) and coastline detail view

(click images to enlarge)







PICO-KBU1 front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Processor — Intel 7th Gen U-Series CPUs – main SKUs offer 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U and 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Core i5-7300U; also supports 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7- 7600U and 2.2GHz Celeron 3865U

Memory — up to 16GB DDR4 1866/2133MHz via single SODIMM

Storage — SATA III (6Gbps); M.2 B-key (2242)

Display: HDMI port up to 4096 x 2304 (4K) 18/24-bit dual-channel LVDS up to 1920 x 1200 DDI option via optional BIO interface

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Realtek 8111G) with Wake-on-LAN

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 Audio out RS-232 RS-232/422/485 4-bit DIO LPC, I2C, SMBus

Expansion — M.2 E-Key (2230); optional BIO with optional BIO board (LAN, 14x COM, 32-bit DIO)

Other features — Watchdog; optional heat spreader, heatsink, and cooler

Operating temperature — 0 to 60˚C

Power — 12V (DC jack or terminal pin connector)

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX)

The PICO-KBU1 supports up to 16GB DDR4, and is equipped with a SATA III interface. More SATA storage can be loaded using the M.2 B-key (2242) interface. There’s also an M.2 E-Key (2230) slot for wireless and I/O expansion. The board has an optional header for piggybacking Aaeon’s unique “BIO” I/O expansion boards on the SBC. This appears to be available on the i5, but not the i3, which is the other main SKU. It’s unclear if it’s available with the i7 or Celeron.The SBC ships with an HDMI port and LVDS interface, with an option for DDI via the BIO interface. You get dual GbE ports with WoL, as well as 2x USB 3.0 ports and internal I/O including dual USB 2.0 and dual serial ports. Audio, DIO, and other I/O is also available. The side view detail image above suggests you can choose between a standard 12V DC jack or a terminal connector. The SBC supports 0 to 60˚C temperatures.Specifications listed for the PICO-KBU1 include:





PICO-KBU1 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)





Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PICO-KBU1 SBC. More information may be found on Aaeon’s PICO-KBU1 product page.

