Kaby Lake module offers wide temperature and voltage ranges

Arbor unveiled an Ubuntu-ready “EmETXe-i90U0” Type 6 Compact module with 7th Gen U-series Core CPUs, triple displays, and -40 to 85°C support.



Last month, Arbor Technology announced a 125 x 95mm COM Express Type 6 Basic module called the EmETXe-i90M0 that features Intel 7th Generation “Kaby Lake” EQ processors. Now, Arbor has followed up with a 95 x 95mm Type 7 Compact EmETXe-i90U0 module that instead uses lower-power, dual-core U-series Kaby Lake chips.







EmETXe-i90U0 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)





EmETXe-i90M0

Like the EmETXe-i90M0, the new EmETXe-i90U0 supports Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10, and offers -40 to 85°C support, wide range power input, and triple simultaneous display support. The smaller, EmETe-i90U0 module is available with either a 2.8/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U or a 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Core i5-7300U processor, both with dual 14nm cores, 15W/25W TDPs and Intel HD Graphics 620.

The EmETXe-i90U0 supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets, as well as an option for soldered eMMC 5.0 up to 32GB on OEM Request. The module provides 2x SATA III (6Gbps) interfaces, an Intel i219LM Gigabit Ethernet PHY with AMT 11 support, and 12x USB ports, 4x of which are USB 3.0.

The EmETXe-i90U0 supports 2x DDI ports capable of 4K support, as well as dual-channel 24-bit LVDS. When using DisplayPort 1.2, you can daisy-chain displays “to take advantage of simple wiring,” says Arbor. The module is further equipped with 8x PCI x1 lanes, a pair of UARTs, an HD audio link, I2C, and 8-bit DIO. A watchdog is available, and TPM is supported as an OEM request.

The EmETXe-i90U0 features a 5-20V power supply, and is said to run at a typical [email protected] when using the i5-7300U. Options include heatspreaders, a heat sink with fan, and a cable kit.

The module is also available with an unnamed ATX form factor Type 6 evaluation carrier board with a Fintek F71869ED Super I/O (SIO) module. This would appear to be the PBE-1705-F1, an ATX carrier with a Super I/O module that’s available with the Type 6 Basic sized EmETXe-i90M0 module. For more information, see our EmETXe-i90M0 coverage.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EmETXe-i90U0. More information may be found on the Arbor Technology EmETXe-i90U0 product page.

