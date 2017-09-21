Kaby Lake rugged box-PCs include Linux-ready beast with 9x GbE ports

Aaeon unveiled two rugged embedded PCs that run Intel’s 6th or 7th Gen CPUs. The Linux-friendly “BOXER-6640M” stands out with 9x GbE and 8x USB 3.0 ports.



Aaeon’s BOXER-6640M and Boxer-6640 build on the same fanless design, ruggedization features, and support for 6th Gen Skylake and 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors as its recent Boxer-6639. Here, we’ll focus primarily on the Linux-supported, networking oriented BOXER-6640M, which features nine Gigabit Ethernet ports. Farther below, we briefly cover the similar, but dual GbE, Boxer-6640, which is listed only with Windows support. Both computers measure 264.2 x 186.2 x 96.4mm.







Boxer-6640M (left) and Boxer-6640

The Boxer-6640M can run at -20 to 55°C temperatures, and offer 2 Grms/5-500Hz vibration resistance with an SSD. It also features a wide-range, 9-36V power input with 3-pin terminal block.

CPU support is very close to that of the Boxer-6839. The high-end Kaby Lake option is the Intel Core i7-7700T, which integrates 4x cores and 8x threads clocked to 2.9GHz or to 3.8GHz turbo frequency. The 35W TDP can drop to 25W at 1.9GHz. Also available are the quad-core, quad-threaded Core i5-7500T clocked at 2.8/3.3GHz, and the dual-core, quad-threaded i3-7101TE clocked at 3.4GHz, both with 35W TDPs. You can also equip the system with a Kaby Lake Pentium G4560T chip.

Skylake options include Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium “TE” models. The system supports Ubuntu 16.04, Fedora 25, and CentOS 7.3 on both Kaby Lake and Skylake chips. On the Microsoft side, the Kaby Lake parts are limited to Windows 10 IoT, while the Skylake models also support older Windows versions.







Boxer-6640M detail views

Like the Boxer-6839, the Boxer-6640M can load up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and supports triple display support with a VGA port and dual HDMI ports. It similarly provides audio I/O and a SATA bay, but instead of cFast, you get mSATA on one of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots. The other slot is accompanied by a SIM slot and an antenna mount. Optional wireless modules with antennas include WiFi/Bluetooth, and 4G options for Verizon, AT&T, and European networks.

Other I/O diverges more significantly. The standout features are the 9x GbE ports and 8x USB 3.0 ports. You also get 2x USB 2.0, an isolated RS-232/422/485 port, remote power pins, LEDs, a power button, and optional power adapters.



Boxer-6640

The Windows-focused Boxer-6640 has the same size, CPU choices, and up to 32GB DDR4, as the Boxer-6640M, as well as very similar ruggedization features. The main difference is that it’s limited to 2x GBE and 4x USB 3.0 ports, as well as 3x USB 2.0 ports.







Boxer-6640 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



On the plus side, the display support has been expanded with 2x DisplayPorts, and you get an 8-bit DIO port and three RS232 ports in addition to the RS-232/422/485 port. The dual mini-PCIe slots are identical, but there’s no mention of optional wireless modules.



Further information

The Linux-ready, 9x GbE Boxer-6640M and Windows-focused, 2x GbE Boxer-6640 appear to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Aaeon’s Boxer-6640M and Boxer-6640 product pages.

