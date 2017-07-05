Rugged, Kaby Lake box-PC targets vision systems

Aaeon’s rugged, Linux ready “Boxer-6839” PC controls vision systems with 7th Gen Intel CPUs, PCIe, PCI, mini-PCIe, GbE, USB 3.0, and 6x RS-232/422/485.



Like last year’s Boxer-6639, Aaeon’s Boxer-6839 industrial computer supports 6th Generation “Skylake” Core CPUs, and it can also use the latest 7th Generation Core “Kaby Lake” processors. The 264.2 x 156.2 x 124.5mm system can run at -20 to 55°C temperatures, and offers vibration resistance. Designed primarily for industrial vision systems, the computer supports various Linux and Windows distributions (see spec sheet below).

The feature list is almost identical to that of the smaller Boxer-6639 with some key additions. It offers two more USB 3.0 ports, plus a PCI interface and two banks of PCIe x4.







Boxer-6839, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-6839 can “seamlessly” integrate various industrial cameras with GigaLAN, PoE, USB 3.0, CameraLink, and CoaXpress connections, and “has been tested and proofed with most industrial cameras and vision control software, adhering to stringent industry standards,” says Aaeon. The Boxer-6839 is designed for smart control systems, machine vision inspection, digital signage, surveillance, biometrics, industrial manufacturing, and food production automation control.

The Boxer-6839 uses some Kaby Lake parts that are new to LinuxGizmos, starting with the high-end Intel Core i7-7700T, which offers 4x cores and 8x threads clocked to 2.9GHz with 3.8GHz turbo frequency. The 35W TDP can drop to 25W at 1.9GHz.

Also available are the quad-core, quad-threaded Core i5-7500T clocked at 2.8/3.3GHz, and the dual-core, quad-threaded i3-7101TE clocked at 3.4GHz, both with 35W TDPs. You can also equip the system with Kaby Lake Pentium G4600T and G4560T chips or a Celeron G3930T, in addition to several Skylake options.

Like the Boxer-6639, the Boxer-6839 supports up to 32GB DDR4, and provides a SATA bay and a CFast slot. You get triple display support with a VGA ports and dual HDMI connections, as well as audio I/O and 34-bit DIO. The system provides 3x GbE, 6x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 6x RS-232/422/485 ports.







Boxer-6839 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-6639 ships with pair of mini-PCIe slots and a SIM card slot in addition to the PCIe and PCI combinations shown below. There’s a wide-range 9-36V DC power supply with 3-pin terminal block and remote power switches. The system features a new lid cover “to pre-empt accessibility,” as well as a CPU socket that supports swappable CPUs. Longevity support and a customizations are also available.

Specifications listed for the Boxer-6839 include:

Processor — Intel 7th Gen or 6th Gen Core, Pentium, or Celeron processors (see text above)

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 1866/2133 via 2x SODIMMs

Storage: SATA slot with 2.5-inch bay CFast slot

Display: 2x HDMI 1.3 ports with 4K resolution VGA port Triple independent displays

Networking — 3x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I210)

Other I/O: 6x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports 6x RS232/422/485 ports Audio mic-in and line-out 34-bit DIO (5V)

Expansion: 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots A1 — PCIe x4 with PCIe x1 A2 — PCIe x4 with PCIe x1 A3 — 2x PCI SIM card slot Optional WiFi/Bluetooth and 4G modules

Other features — Wall-mount kit; 2x antenna holes; 2x LEDs

Power — 9-36V DC with 3-pin terminal block; power and remote power switches; reset button

Operating temperature — -20 to 55°C

Vibration resistance — 5Grms, 5-500Hz w/ CF/SSD; 1Grms, 5-500Hz w/ HDD

Weight — 4.5 k

Dimensions — 264.2 x 156.2 x 124.5mm (10.4 x 6.15 x 4.9 in.)

Operating system — CentOS 7.3, Fedora 25, and Ubuntu 16.04 “and above”; Windows 7 through Windows 10 IoT



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Boxer-6839. More information may be found at Aaeon’s Boxer-6839 product page.

