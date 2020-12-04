Jetson Xavier system bundles LIPSedge 3D vision camera

LIPS’ IP67-protected “LIPSedge AE400” 3D vision industrial camera is now available with Aaeon’s Linux-driven, AGX Xavier based Boxer-8240AI computer. The RK3399-based camera is built around an Intel RealSense D415 and offers GbE with PoE.



Aaeon announced that its Boxer-8240AI edge AI system based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module has received Nvidia Isaac Certification for a bundle that combines the compact, embedded system with LIPS Corp’s LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera. The camera is billed as an industrial version of the Intel RealSense dual-lens stereovision camera. Applications for the Aaeon/LIPS offering include autonomous guided vehicles (AGV), vision guided robots, and smart factory systems.







LIPS Corp’s LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera (left) and Boxer-8240AI

(click images to enlarge)



Nvidia’s Isaac is the AGX Xavier’s software developer platform for robots and other autonomous machines running on the Linux-driven Jetson AGX Xavier. The Isaac SDK provides simulation, navigation, and manipulation to enable developers to “quickly program, train, fine tune, revise and deploy industrial AI,” says Aaeon.

Unlike Intel’s RealSense, the RealSense-based, $1,699 LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera offers a rugged enclosure with IP67 protection. Although LIPS does not mention the processor, a VisionSystemsDesign announcement story from Dec. 2019 says the camera runs on a Rockchip RK3399. The camera is available with Ubuntu 16.04/18.04 LTS and Windows 10 SDKs.

The 135 x 100 x 42mm active stereo camera offers 1280 x 720 @ 30fps or 640 x 480 @ 60fps capture resolution at distances ranging from 0.16 to 10 meters. The camera has a rolling shutter, 65° x 40° x 72° FoV, and ≤ 2% Z accuracy at up to 2 meters and 80% of FoV. An infrared capability operates at 850nm wavelength.

The LIPSedge AE400 has a Gigabit Ethernet port with 802.3at compliant Power-over-Ethernet and a 6-axis IMU. The camera has a 0 to 40° operating range. Middleware includes Intel RealSense SDK 2.0 with LIPS GbE Static Library and various language and framework wrappers.

The Boxer-8240AI adds to the Jetson AGX Xavier module’s 32GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC 5.1 with a UFS microSD slot and M.2 M-key and E-key slots. The system runs ACLinux 4.9, based on Ubuntu.

The specs and the case have changed slightly since our April report on a preliminary model. The 210 x 164.2 x 59mm system features 4x PoE (802.11af) GbE ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C ports, and standard USB 3.2 Gen1 and USB 2.0 host ports.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The Boxer-8240AI is further equipped with single RS-232/422/485, CANBus, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 ports plus 2x audio jacks and a 40-pin GPIO header. There are also headers for USB 2.0, SATA, and RS-232/422/485. The computer has a 12-24V input, a -10 to 55°C range, and 1Grms/5~500Hz vibration resistance.

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier module features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a high-end, 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores that support up to 22-TOPS INT8 neural processing performance. The module also provides multiple coprocessors including a 7-way VLIW vision chip



Further information

The Boxer-8240AI with LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera bundle is available now with undisclosed pricing. The LIPSedge AE400 on its own costs $1,699. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and the LIPSedge AE400 and Boxer-8240AI product pages.