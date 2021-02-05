Jetson Xavier powered “outdoor AI” edge AI computer features 8x GMSL cams

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Neousys’ IP67 protected “NRU-110V” edge AI system runs Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier and offers a 10GbE port and 8x time-synchronized GMSL cameras for rugged applications including robotics and automated vehicles.



Neousys announced a rugged NRU-110V computer that runs Linux for Tegra (L4T) on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module. The system acts as a camera sensor hub for “outdoor AI” applications that require continuous interaction with surroundings in dynamic lighting conditions, including autonomous driving, mobile robots, precision agriculture, intelligent V2X, and teleoperation.







Like Adlink’s AGX Xavier based ROScube-X robotics computer, the NRU-110V provides time-sync’d, automotive grade GMSL camera links with rugged FAKRA Z connectors. GMSL is a SERDES derived technology for supporting bi-directional data, power, and control through a single cable at up to 15 meters without losing latency.

Neousys provides optional GMSL cameras with optional 7-meter FAKRA cables. The cameras use On Semi AR0147 CMOS sensors with 1280 x 720 @30fps resolution and a horizontal FOV of 197. The imaging system offers 3-exposure, >120dB HDR, as well as auto white balance (AWB), LED flicker mitigation, “excellent” light-sensitivity, and IP67 waterproofing.

The NRU-110V features GMSL deserializers that link to a pre-installed Linux BSP with camera drivers to “quickly and automatically adjust the camera’s exposure value according to changes in light, shadow and auto white balance,” says Neousys. The system can also synchronize simultaneous capture of high-quality images from the cameras “while accepting a GPS PPS signal to align image data with other sensors.” The dedicated GPS PPS input connects to an external GPS module.







The other standout feature is the 10GbE port, which is designed to “transmit mass image data volume” to a companion GPU computer “that performs high-speed sensing applications,” says Neousys. The Intel X550-AT controlled 10GbE connection also helps “realize sensing and planning on the same platform.”

The Jetson AGX Xavier features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a high-end, 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores that support up to 22-TOPS INT8 neural processing performance. The module also provides multiple coprocessors including a 7-way VLIW vision chip plus 32GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1.

The NRU-110V is equipped with an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen3 x2 for loading an NVMe SSD. There is also a mini-PCIe slot with internal SIM socket for wireless.

The NRU-110V is further equipped with 2x DisplayPorts for up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz displays plus 3x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and CANBus 2.0 and RS-232 ports. You also get an IMU and isolated DIO with 3-channel DI and 4-ch. DO.

The 230 x 173 x 66mm, 2.7 kg system is powered by an 8-35VDC terminal block with optional 120W adapter. The wall-mountable computer supports -25 to 70°C temperatures when running at 30W TDP or below or when equipped with an optional fan kit. Without the fan, it can operate at maximum power at -25 to 50°C. Other ruggedization features include the IP67 protection plus 10%~90% , non-condensing humidity tolerance and MIL-STD-810G rated shock and vibration resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NRU-110V. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.

