Jetson TX2 based AI edge computer also available as baseboard

WiBase’s extended temperature “WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator” AI edge computer runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2. The Stingray, which is also available as a “WB-N211-B” baseboard, joins several other TX2-based WiBase AI systems.



WiBase, a Taiwanese AI and vision analytics subsidiary of Wistron, announced that its WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator will support Nx Witness VMS software from Networkoptix for vision analytics and surveillance. The WB-N211 Stingray, which is based on a separately available WB-N211-B baseboard that runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2, appears to be fairly new.







WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator

An apparently identical WB-NEX computer was announced at Computex in late May as a law enforcement focused embedded computer with support for Nvidia’s new Nvidia EGX AI stack. Now, WiBase has posted full specs for the system listed as the WB-N211 Stingray, and also announced the Witness VMS support.

The only other press release on the WiBase website was its Mar. 2018 announcement of its rugged WiBase Acadia handheld, which runs Android on an unnamed, hexa-core Arm SoC. However, WiBase also offers three other Jetson TX2-based AI Inference Accelerator computers, as well as some Linux-and Android-ready iVC branded car computers and a pair of Android-driven signage systems (see farther below for brief summaries).

The WB-N211 Stingray is a 150 x 123 x 50mm, 1.1 kg box computer that runs a Linux 4.4.38 stack or Ubuntu 16.04 on the Jetson TX2 module. The TX2 has 2x high-end “Denver 2” cores, 4x Cortex-A57 cores, and a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA libraries for running AI and machine learning algorithms.







WB-N211 Stingray (left) and Nvidia’s Jetson TX2

The TX2 module also provides 8GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, and optionally, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth. The wireless module is also an option on the WB-N211 Stingray, which adds a crypto authentication chip that enables the system to meet EU General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR) certifications.

The Jetson TX2 is incorporated on a separately available, 146 x 120mm WB-N211-B baseboard, which offers all the features listed below for the WB-N211 Stingray, as well as two expansion connectors. There’s a 120-pin expansion connector, which is primarily dedicated to MIPI-CSI camera expansion, and a 100-pin connector that includes PCIe 2.0 x1, among other I/O. There’s also a mini-PCIe slot and a uSIM slot for wireless expansion.







WB-N211-B baseboard (left) and Analog/HDMI-In daughter board

The WB-N211 Stingray computer is equipped with a microSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA II (3Gbps) bay on a removable tray. There are also 2x USB 3.0 ports and single micro-USB, GbE, and HDMI ports. Audio I/O jacks and antenna mounts are also available.

The system supports -20 to 80°C temperatures with EMC and humidity resistance (5 ~ 95% non-condensing). There’s a 12VDC input with power, reset, and recovery buttons, and 42W maximum consumption “without daughter boards.” This appears to refer to the Analog/HDMI-In daughter board detailed on the WB-N211-B baseboard product page, which has an HDMI input and 4x BNC jacks for TVI input (see image above).

The optional, cloud-connected Nx Witness VMS software from Networkoptix supports vision analytics and surveillance. The Nx Witness VMS stack is an open IP video management system (IPVMS) “designed to find, view, record, and manage IP video cameras as well as integrate quickly with 3rd party systems and devices,” says Networkoptix. Features include smart video search, video analytics, free live streaming, custom camera ID, archive integrity check, and bitrate throttling. WiBase is now an Nx video analytics tech partner.



Other Linux-ready WiBase systems

WiBase offers three other Linux-powered WB-N2xx AI Inference Accelerator computers based on the Jetson TX2. The WB-N2T1 Travis AI Inference Accelerator is aimed primarily at in-vehicle use with features including a 9-36V input with fuse support, 2x CAN 2.0 interfaces, and multiple wireless options including GPS.







WB-N2T1 Travis



The fanless, -20 to 60°C tolerant system has a SERDES-based Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) automotive camera input that supports input from 6x GMSL cameras. There’s also an HDMI output and an optional FPDLINK Display-out port. The 216 x 200 x 77mm WB-N2T1 Travis provides SD, audio, 2x GbE, 4x USB, 4x serial, and an optional M.2-based SSD.

WiBase also offers two almost identical, TX2-powered AI Inference Accelerator systems called the WB-N202 Alvis and WB-N203 Alexander that run Ubuntu 16.04. Both systems feature a 4-port GbE switch-hub with optional PoE, as well as 2x HDMI outputs, audio I/O, 3x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a micro-USB-OTG port.







WB-N202 Alvis (left) and WB-N203 Alexander

(click images to enlarge)



The 0 to 60°C tolerant Alvis and Alexander computers provide an SD slot, a 2.5-inch SATA bay, DIO, a 12VDC input, and M.2 E-key, mini-PCIe, and SIM slots. The Alvis measures 254 x 200 x 45.67mm while the Alexander is slightly larger at 254 x 200 x 54.85mm, but aside from the dimensions and an exposed heatsink on the Alvis, we can’t see any differences.

On its transportation product page, WiBase lists five iVC mobile transportation computers, as well as the WB-N2T1 Travis. Three are touchscreen form-factor rugged mobile data terminals. The iVC-A1 and iVC-A2 are 7-inch models that run Android 4.2 and 4.4, respectively, on an NXP i.MX6. The 10.4-inch iVC-A5 runs Linux or Windows on a Bay Trail Intel Atom E3827.

The iVC-6H and iVC-7 in-vehicle computers lack integrated displays. The iVC-6H is a DVR computer with 8x FHD video inputs that runs Linux on a video-focused, dual Cortex-A9 HiSilicon Hi3531A (PDF). The iVC-7 is a general-purpose in-vehicle PC that runs Linux or Windows on an old Intel “Sandy Bridge” processor and offers an optional 8-inch touchscreen.







IBC-37



Finally, WiBase offers two signage systems that run Android 5.0 on a quad -A53 Actions S900 SoC. The 37-inch IBC-37 and 28.6-inch IBC-286 both offer 1920 x 540-pixel resolution, 2GB to 4GB DDR3, 8GB eMMC, HDMI, GbE, and dual M.2 sockets for wireless, among other features.



Further information

The WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on WiBase’s WB-N211 Stingray product page.