Jetson powered Boxer-8200 systems are now preinstalled with Nvidia Ubuntu

Aaeon announced that its Jetson based Boxer-8200 series of embedded PCs will now pre-install Canonical’s Nvidia Ubuntu stack complete with Jetpack 4.5. New Secureboot customization services are also available.



Aaeon’s Boxer line of compact embedded computers dates back over a decade or more with models such as the Intel Celeron based Boxer AEC-6905. Recently, most of the new entries have come from its Nvidia Jetson powered Boxer-8200 series. Aaeon announced today that the Boxer-2000 models will now ship as a default with Canonical’s Nvidia Ubuntu stack with the Jetpack 4.5 drivers and SDK for AI development.

The Nvidia Ubuntu stack from Canonical and Nvidia, also known as Linux4Tegra, is Nvidia’s default OS for its Jetson modules and development kits. The Linux 4.9 based Nvidia Ubuntu provides the latest drivers for Nvidia processors and comes in a stack that integrates JetPack 4.5.



Boxer-8222AI

Previously, the Boxer-2000 systems supported Aaeon’s Ubuntu-based ACLinux (or AC Linux), which is still available on request. Users who preferred Nvidia’s default Ubuntu stack with JetPack were forced to download and flash the image before booting the system for the first time.

Aaeon specifically called out a few Boxer-2000 product lines that now ship with Nvidia Ubuntu including the recent, Jetson TX2 NX based Boxer-8230AI (see thumbnail at top) and Boxer-8233AI. There is also support for the Jetson Nano based Boxer-822x systems including the Boxer-8222AI. Also included are Boxer-825x models like the Xavier NX-based Boxer-8251AI and the AGX Xavier powered Boxer-8240AI, which we covered in a preliminary report a year ago and is now shipping.

Boxer-8251AI

The other news is that Aaeon is now adding Secureboot to its line of optional customization services. Secureboot helps protect against data theft via an encrypted secure key baked into the OS image and “the carrier board itself,” says Aaeon. The technology prevents the system from running in case of unauthorized modification of the OS kernels “and prevents the OS image from being copied to and run on unauthorized hardware.”

Other recently added OS and firmware level software customization services include boot loader customization, custom boot screen logos, and customized OS functions. Aaeon also provides driver porting for third-party expansion modules such as WiFi and 4G.



Further information

Preinstalled Nvidia Ubuntu is now available by default on Jetson-based Boxer-2000 systems. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement.

