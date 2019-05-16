Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera

E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video.



Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.







e-CAM30_CUNANO with Jetson Nano Developer Kit (left) and a shot of the Nano Dev Kit taken by Rick Lehrbaum this week at the IoT World Conference in Santa Clara

The camera is based on the 1/3” AR0330, a 3.4-megapixel, 2.2m pixel CMOS image sensor from ON Semiconductor. It can stream 1920 x 1080 video at 60fps and 1280 x 720 at 60fps in uncompressed (UYVY) and offers a 39 dB SNR and a 69.5 dB dynamic range. The module integrates a dedicated ISP for handling auto functions for different lighting conditions.

The 3.3V e-CAM30_CUNANO ships with an S-mount (M12) lens holder and has a -30 to 70°C range. It ships with a V4L2 driver and a sample app with Linux source code.

The 70 x 45mm Jetson Nano module has 4x 1.43GHz Cortex-A57 cores that provide CPU horsepower that falls in between the TX1 and TX2. Its 128-core Maxwell GPU is less powerful than the TX1, but it still offers CUDA-X AI and [email protected] support. The module integrates 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1, and can run on as little as 5 Watts.

The $99, 100 x 80mm Jetson Nano dev kit is backed by community features aimed at makers. Like the Raspberry Pi 3B+, it offers a GbE port with PoE support, a microSD slot, 4x USB ports, a micro-USB device port with power support, an HDMI port, a MIPI-CSI input, and a 40-pin GPIO header, among other features.



The e-CAM30_CUNANO is available in evaluation sample units that sell for $79. More information may be found on E-con Systems’ e-CAM30_CUNANO product page.

